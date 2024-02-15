Galleher Industries Continues Growth with Acquisition of Fleet Parts & Services

Boyne Capital

15 Feb, 2024, 09:05 ET

MIAMI, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Galleher Industries ("Galleher" or the "Company") announced the acquisition of Fleet Parts & Service, Inc. ("Fleet Parts"), as part of its continued efforts to broaden its national network and product portfolio to support truck body and trailer OEMs and fleet operators.

Founded in 1937, Galleher manufactures and distributes lumber and fabricated metal components to truck body and trailer OEMs, with locations in Pomona, CA and Kaufman, TX. Galleher is backed by Boyne Capital Partners ("Boyne").

Based in Belleville, NJ, Fleet Parts distributes aftermarket replacement truck body parts to customers including truck leasing and rental companies, repair shops, and private fleet operators.  Brad Bowden, Galleher's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Providing replacement parts to end-customers is a natural extension of our core business. Sourcing and inventory management are key strengths for both companies.  We can now service both OEM and aftermarket customers coast-to-coast from our three locations across the U.S."

Boyne Managing Partner and CEO, Derek McDowell said: "We are pleased to welcome Fleet Parts to the Galleher family. Demand for medium duty trucks is at an all-time high with strong tailwinds including e-commerce and last mile delivery. We see an exciting opportunity to continue to expand our geographical reach and capabilities to support OEMs and fleet operators.

Fleet Parts represents the second add-on acquisition for Galleher in the last 18 months. Galleher is actively seeking complementary businesses to add to its platform.

About Boyne Capital Partners, LLC

Boyne Capital is a Florida-based private equity firm focused on investments in lower middle market companies. Founded in 2006, Boyne has successfully invested in a broad range of industries, including healthcare services, consumer products, niche manufacturing, and business and financial services among others. Beyond financial resources, Boyne provides industry and operational expertise to its portfolio companies and partners with management to drive both company performance and growth. Boyne specializes in providing the capital necessary to fund corporate growth and facilitate owners' and shareholders' partial or full exit. For more information, please visit www.boynecapital.com 

Contact Matthew Moore at [email protected] / (786) 539-2276 regarding new opportunities.

