GALLELLI REAL ESTATE HIRES GARRICK BROWN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF REAL ESTATE INTELLIGENCE AND BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallelli Real Estate, one of Northern California's pre-eminent full-service commercial real estate firms, announced today that nationally renowned real estate analyst Garrick Brown has joined the firm as Vice President of Real Estate Intelligence and Business Development.

"As our company continues to grow, Garrick is going to play an essential role. The depth of his knowledge and relationships throughout the industry are going to further strengthen our platform, enhance our service offerings and expand our geographic reach," said Gary Gallelli, President of Gallelli Real Estate. "Plus, it's a bit of a reunion. Before my late brother Jason and I started our firm, we worked with Garrick when he was just getting going in the business."

The Gallelli brothers first met Brown when they were brokers, and he was a local research analyst in the early 2000s. The Gallellis would go on to form one of the most dominant firms in the region, while Brown would climb the corporate research ranks, eventually running Cushman & Wakefield's retail research for the Western Hemisphere. During that time, he built a reputation as a dynamic public speaker and industry thought leader and is quoted regularly by the media on economic, commercial real estate and retail matters. Garrick received the International Council of Shopping Center's Lifetime Achievement in Research Award in 2019. "It's been fun watching the progression of his career," said Gallelli. "We're really excited to have him on our team and to collaborate with him again."

"Joining the Gallelli team is coming home for me. Besides being back in my hometown of Sacramento, the Gallelli team and I go way back. Jason Gallelli was a mentor to me early in my career. I couldn't be more excited to join this team," Brown said. "My top priority is to build the industry's best advisory services platform to support the business growth of our clients and brokers."

