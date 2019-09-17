Gallery, Guild, Atelier: LIBERTINE Opening in Hollywood with DEB Is the Picasso of Her Generation

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Libertine is pleased to present its first exhibition of the Fall: DEB Is the Picasso of Her Generation. The show will be held at 6817 Melrose Ave in Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA from September 28 to November 8, 2019. A special opening event will take place September 28 from 6-8 pm and a private event with a special lecture performance and panel discussion will take place September 29 by invitation – further event and exhibition information: https://libertine.org/

Libertine Gallery, Guild, and Atelier is the result of the collaborative effort of prominent artists, gallerists, collectors, and critics from Europe and New York to initiate a new approach that reaches beyond "institutional critique" within the art world toward "institutional intervention" and "institutional invention" in the world at large: through the introduction of the object into discourse.

The physical location of the Gallery currently exists in a historic building on Melrose in Hollywood which merges the modernist white cube with the art deco salon of brick fireplaces and fur. Every show at Libertine is a site-specific installation no matter what work is being shown. That is, it is designed by the artist (and/or collaborating critic, collector, gallerist) as a concept even if exhibiting a range of objects.

As an introduction to this method, DEB's materialist painting demonstrates the post-conceptual object as remainder of lived performance of the current era. DEB's pseudonymous and anonymous exhibitions engage the question of gender and identity politics in a unique manner, including the political economy of the artist in motherhood, family, and procreation.

DEB received her formal training as BFA from Cal State and MFA from Parsons, and has exhibited her paintings in New York and California under various names. She is a mother.

Libertine draws some of its artists from Analytica (http://www.analytica.org/). Analytica incorporates and extends the innovative psychoanalytic methods of the School and Clinic into the unfinished project and unfulfilled promise of "schizoanalysis." Libertine is thus the space for desiring production as gallery, theatre, publisher, laboratory…

Curatorial Statement: https://libertine.org/exhibitions/

