Gallery Media Group Brings Gallery Club House Back to the Big Game

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the Big Game 2026, Gallery Media Group (GMG), the lifestyle publisher behind Coveteur, PureWow, @cocktails, brings its signature experiential engine to the Big Game in San Francisco with the return of Gallery Club House, a content-forward experience designed for creators, celebrities, talent, and top-tier media.

For the second year in a row, Gallery Club House will be hosted by Chanen Johnson, a leading lifestyle creator and entrepreneur, alongside her husband, New Orleans Saints tight end, Juwan Johnson. Building on the success of last year's "For The W" concept, the 2026 experience honors the people who make sports culture what it is beyond the field - partners, families, friends, creators, and community.

Gallery Club House 2026 is the premier cultural hub of the week – an events-for-content experience where conversations spark, creators connect and culture is shaped beyond the stadium.

As Gallery Club House's 2026 anchor partner, Bausch + Lomb's LUMIFY Redness Reliever Eye Drops will show up at one of the year's biggest cultural moments – the Big Game – where entertainment, lifestyle and real conversation collide. Loved by consumers, influencers and makeup artists alike, LUMIFY is the go-to secret for helping eyes look whiter and brighter during high-visibility moments, both on camera and off.

"Gallery Club House is built for how culture actually moves today through people, experiences, and the content they create," said Mary Kate McGrath, Chief Brand Officer at Gallery Media Group. "Each year, we're intentionally evolving Gallery Club House into something bigger than an event. It's a platform that allows brands to participate meaningfully in culture while giving creators and talent a space that feels authentic, elevated, and creatively inspiring."

Throughout the weekend, Gallery Club House will serve as both a physical gathering place and a content engine, designed to generate real-time, social-first storytelling across GMG's owned and operated platforms including @purewow, @ballplayers, @cocktails, @recipes, @selfcare and more, extending the experience far beyond the walls of the event itself.

Gallery Media Group has continued to expand its Events-to-Content model across major cultural moments, including Art Basel, Formula 1, SXSW, and festival season nationwide. By placing brands at the heart of culture and creators at the center of the story, GMG has built an unparalleled platform for producing premium, high-impact content at scale. This programming is invite-only.

About Gallery Media Group:

Gallery Media Group (GMG) is a modern-day media company with a mission to 'Make Positivity Louder.' Gallery Media Group includes women's lifestyle brand PureWow, luxury fashion and beauty brand, Coveteur, and a collection of 50+ social-first consumer brands, such as @cocktails, @moms and @recipes, on Instagram and TikTok that reach over 200M consumers. In addition to premium advertising solutions and consumer-facing events, the company has a robust influencer marketing business with a vast creator network that GMG employs for work on behalf of their Fortune 500 clients. The company was founded in 2010 by CEO Ryan Harwood and is now part of VaynerX, the Gary Vaynerchuk-owned holding company.

About the LUMIFY Brand

LUMIFY is a redness reliever like no other. With its novel mechanism of action and favorable safety profile, LUMIFY has redefined the category and become an eye care staple – helping eyes look whiter, brighter and more beautiful. It's the No. 1 eye doctor recommended redness reliever eye drop brand and holds more than 60% market share. LUMIFY works in one minute and lasts up to eight hours when used as directed. In 2025, Bausch + Lomb introduced LUMIFY Preservative Free Eye Drops in convenient, single-use vials. For more information, visit www.lumifyeyes.com .

