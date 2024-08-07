SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Galley, a leading innovator in foodservice technology, has announced the appointment of Bridget Quinlan as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Quinlan's strategic leadership marks the final component for aligning Galley's groundbreaking Culinary Resource Planning (CRP) Platform with the market's evolving needs.

Galley appoints Bridget Quinlan as CRO to align its Culinary Resource Planning (CRP) Platform with market needs. Post this "Galley’s Culinary Resource Planning (CRP) platform revolutionizes foodservice operations by seamlessly integrating kitchen creativity with operational efficiency. With CRP, culinary teams can streamline recipe management, nutritional analysis, and menu planning, transforming their operations to meet the highest standards of precision and innovation."

Quinlan brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success. Her role at Galley will be pivotal in enhancing market strategies, expanding customer outreach, and ensuring the CRP platform meets the dynamic demands of the foodservice industry. With her extensive experience in leading revenue and market expansion initiatives for technology companies, is a valuable addition to an already strong leadership team at Galley. She joins:

, Chief Product Officer, who has firsthand experience with Galley as a previous customer, will leverage that background to drive customer success and satisfaction; Jason Peretz , Chief Financial Officer and VP of Legal, who oversees the company's financial health and legal compliance, will also ensure stability during Galley's growth phases.

CEO Koltai observed: "Bridget's arrival comes at a critical time, as we launch our CRP platform, a transformative solution for foodservice operations. Her deep understanding of market dynamics and revenue growth will be instrumental in positioning Galley as the definitive leader in culinary innovation. We are excited to have her on board to help us drive the next phase of our growth."

Quinlan shared her vision for Galley: "Joining Galley is an incredible opportunity to be part of a company that is truly revolutionizing the foodservice industry. There's no doubt that the CRP platform is a game-changer, and I am eager to help bring this innovative solution to more businesses. My goal is to ensure that our customers not only see immediate benefits, but also gain long-term strategic advantages by adopting Galley's technology."

The CRO's strategic focus will include:

Market Penetration: Enhancing Galley's presence across key markets and verticals, ensuring that more foodservice businesses can leverage the efficiencies and innovations offered by the CRP platform.

Enhancing Galley's presence across key markets and verticals, ensuring that more foodservice businesses can leverage the efficiencies and innovations offered by the CRP platform. Customer Success: Building a robust framework for customer engagement and support, ensuring that Galley's clients maximize the value of the CRP platform and achieve their operational goals.

Building a robust framework for customer engagement and support, ensuring that Galley's clients maximize the value of the CRP platform and achieve their operational goals. Revenue Growth: Implementing data-driven sales strategies and optimizing revenue streams to support Galley's expansion and sustainability in a competitive landscape.

About Galley

Galley, creator of the culinary resource planning category and its CRP Platform, is a pioneering foodservice-technology company committed to revolutionizing culinary operations through data-driven insights and innovative solutions. We are at the forefront of this revolution, sharing the recipe for culinary success the industry has been waiting for and deserves. There is a profound change in the foodservice world, and we are among the vanguard of those serving up cutting-edge technology to help culinary professionals craft exceptional experiences and modernize operations. Galley's Culinary Resource Planning (CRP) Platform frees foodservice professionals from relying on outdated methods, paving the way toward a future of efficiency, innovation, and success. Galley's culinary resource planning heralds the beginning of a new era in the foodservice industry. We can now create an environment in which culinary precision is effortless, operational chaos becomes order, and every meal is crafted with the efficiency and artistry that customers crave and the kitchen aspires to.

