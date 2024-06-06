Galley Equipment Market size is set to grow by USD 3.18 billion from 2024-2028, Growing demand for lightweight galley equipment boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global galley equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.18 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5.59% during the forecast period. The global galley equipment market has witnessed substantial growth due to vendors' commitment to tailored services for the commercial aviation and marine sectors. Customization is essential as clients have unique requirements, with factors such as compactness and cultural preferences influencing design. Galley equipment vendors adapt to specific needs, including extra counter space for multi-course meals and height adjustments for accessibility. The rising demand for business aircraft further boosts market growth, with vendors offering customized designs for complex bars and galley equipment.

Galley Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.59% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3184.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.22 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and France Key companies profiled Aerolux Ltd., Air Cabin Engineering Inc., Aluminox S.A., Astronics Corp., AVIC Cabin Systems Ltd., Bucher Leichtbau AG, Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG, Direct Aviation Group, ETI Tech LLC, Euro Composites SA, Geven Spa, GN Espace Galley Solutions Ltd., Goltens Worldwide Management Corp., JAMCO Corp., Kang Li Far East Pte Ltd., Loipart AB, Miele and Cie. KG, RTX Corp., Safran SA, and The Boeing Co.

Market Driver

The gallery equipment market is currently experiencing significant growth, with a focus on modern and advanced technology. Traversing the industry, we find an increasing demand for modular and adaptable equipment. Modular galls are particularly popular due to their ease of use and versatility. Lightweight equipment is also gaining traction, as it allows for easier transportation and setup.

Additionally, the use of sustainable and eco-friendly materials is becoming a trend. Pricing and profitability are key concerns for businesses in this sector, with a need for cost-effective and efficient solutions. The future of the gallery equipment market lies in the integration of technology and sustainability.

Market Challenges

The Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) segment's expansion in Southeast Asia and other regions poses a challenge to the global galley equipment market's growth. LCCs, such as Lion Air, Air Asia, and Wings Air, prioritize simplified fleet structures, faster turnaround times, and revenue generation to serve passengers on new routes.

and other regions poses a challenge to the global galley equipment market's growth. LCCs, such as Lion Air, Air Asia, and Wings Air, prioritize simplified fleet structures, faster turnaround times, and revenue generation to serve passengers on new routes. This focus on minimizing costs results in limited galley equipment usage, primarily for high-profile clients. APAC's revenue per mile from LCC services is expected to increase significantly, with growth in Africa and the Middle East further impacting the market.

and the further impacting the market. The commodity market for galley equipment faces several challenges. The industry must cope with the operational complexities of supplying equipment to various vessels, ensuring compatibility with different food types and cooking methods. Additionally, the need for frequent maintenance and replacement of parts adds to the operational burden. Furthermore, the market is subject to price fluctuations due to supply and demand imbalances.

Marketers must navigate these challenges to provide effective solutions for their clients in the galley equipment sector. The use of advanced technology and efficient logistics can help mitigate some of these issues. However, the dynamic nature of the market requires continuous adaptation and innovation to remain competitive.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Marine

1.2 Aviation Type 2.1 Single-aisle

2.2 Twin-aisle

2.3 Business general aviation Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Marine- The Galley Equipment Market caters to the demand for essential kitchen appliances and utensils on board ships and boats. This market is driven by the growing maritime industry and increasing passenger traffic. Key players offer a range of equipment, including refrigerators, cooktops, ovens, and dishwashers, ensuring efficient food preparation and storage at sea. The market's growth is fueled by advancements in technology, leading to energy-efficient and compact solutions. Additionally, stringent safety regulations drive the need for high-quality galley equipment.

Research Analysis

The Galley Equipment Market encompasses the sales of modern, lightweight equipment for food preparation and serving on board both ships and aircraft. Operational efficiency is a significant factor driving demand for electric-based technologies in galley equipment, as they help reduce a carbon footprint and lower fuel consumption.

The fit of galley equipment into various aircraft and ship compartments is crucial for commercial airlines, ensuring customer satisfaction with in-flight meals and on-board catering services. Sources for galley equipment include directories and databases, providing information on various types of galley equipment, such as jump seats, tools, and serving equipment, for potential buyers in the travel and tourism industry.

Market Research Overview

The Galley Equipment Market encompasses a wide range of products used in the preparation and serving of food on board ships and aircraft. These equipment include refrigerators, freezers, cooktops, ovens, dishwashers, and waste management systems. The market is driven by the increasing demand for efficient and advanced galley equipment to cater to the growing number of passengers and the need for improved food quality and safety.

The use of technology in galley equipment, such as automation and energy efficiency, is also a significant trend in the market. Additionally, the market is influenced by factors such as regulatory requirements, cost, and availability of raw materials. The galley equipment market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years due to these factors.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Marine



Aviation

Type

Single-aisle



Twin-aisle



Business General Aviation

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

