Galley Equipment Market Size to Increase by $ 2.36 Bn during 2021-2025 | Forecasting Strategies for New Normal | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as growing demand for lightweight galley equipment and the increasing number of commercial aircraft and ship orders will drive the growth of the Galley Equipment Market during 2021-2025. However, the growth of LCC airlines might hamper the market growth.

The growing number of passenger travels will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, design constraints is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The galley equipment market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Aerolux Ltd., Astronics Corp., Bucher Leichtbau AG, Die Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, GN Espace Galley Solutions Ltd., JAMCO Corp., Kang Li Far East Pte Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Safran SA.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into marine and aviation. The market growth in the marine segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market.

