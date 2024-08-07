Galley Serves Up Next-Generation Culinary Resource Planning (CRP) Platform

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Galley, a leader in foodservice technology, has launched the groundbreaking "culinary resource planning" category which will revolutionize the foodservice industry by enabling the seamless integration of data intelligence, operational efficiency, and culinary creativity. The launch of this category cements Galley's position as a leader in the digital transformation of the foodservice industry.

Galley launches Culinary Resource Planning to align kitchen creativity with operational excellence & financial accuracy. Post this "Galley’s Culinary Resource Planning (CRP) platform revolutionizes foodservice operations by seamlessly integrating kitchen creativity with operational efficiency. With CRP, culinary teams can streamline recipe management, nutritional analysis, and menu planning, transforming their operations to meet the highest standards of precision and innovation."

Culinary resource planning acknowledges the critical needs of modern foodservice operators, who face increasing demands to be more efficient, adaptable, and sustainable. By utilizing data-driven technology, Galley's Culinary Resource Planning (CRP) Platform streamlines operations, fosters innovation and drives growth.

Benji Koltai, CEO of Galley, emphasized the significance of this launch: "The foodservice industry has reached a pivotal moment. With traditional processes suppressing progress, our CRP Platform will redefine how culinary businesses operate. Galley empowers foodservice professionals to move beyond the chaos created by outdated systems and antiquated processes and embrace a future where data drives decisions and innovation flourishes."

Bridget Quinlan, CRO of Galley, pinpointed the impact on the industry: "Culinary resource planning is not just a technological advancement; it's a paradigm shift. By providing a single source of truth for all food data, Galley enables operators to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and unleash their creative potential. This category launch represents a new era of culinary excellence and operational brilliance."

Galley's CRP Platform blends cooking artistry and innovation with the pragmatics of kitchen management. Simply, Galley's platform unleashes innovation and creativity. The CRP Platform scales operations to uncover untapped growth opportunities by integrating key functions, such as recipe management, food-cost management, menu planning, and nutritional analysis—all within a user-friendly interface. This seamless integration allows foodservice operators to quickly and easily:

Streamline Operations: Automate repetitive tasks, reduce manual data entry, and improve accuracy, resulting in significant time and cost savings.

Enhance Collaboration: Ensure all teams access the same up-to-date data, fostering better communication and coordination.

Promote Sustainability: Support sustainable sourcing, waste reduction, and transparency via ingredient tracking that align with ethical and environmental goals.

Drive Innovation: Enable culinary teams to experiment and innovate with real-time data insights, transforming food preparation and presentation.

Galley's embrace of culinary resource planning has already proved successful with several prominent clients. For example, Purple Carrot reported saving 20 hours per week and $90,000 annually by adopting Galley's technology, while Hospital Housekeeping Services ( HHS) reclaimed more than $375,000 through productivity gains across their culinary operations.

About Galley

Galley, creator of the culinary resource planning category and its CRP Platform, is a pioneering foodservice-technology company committed to revolutionizing culinary operations through data-driven insights and innovative solutions. We are at the forefront of this revolution, sharing the recipe for culinary success the industry has been waiting for and deserves. There is a profound change in the foodservice world, and we are among the vanguard of those serving up cutting-edge technology to help culinary professionals craft exceptional experiences and modernize operations. Galley's Culinary Resource Planning (CRP) Platform frees foodservice professionals from relying on outdated methods, paving the way toward a future of efficiency, innovation, and success. Galley's culinary resource planning heralds the beginning of a new era in the foodservice industry. We can now create an environment in which culinary precision is effortless, operational chaos becomes order, and every meal is crafted with the efficiency and artistry that customers crave and the kitchen aspires to.

For more information, visit www.galleysolutions.com or contact [email protected].

