Gallium arsenide components market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global gallium arsenide components market size is estimated to grow by USD 3266.55 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 79%.

Gallium arsenide components market - Five Forces

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gallium Arsenide Components Market 2023-2027

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Gallium arsenide components market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Gallium arsenide components market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the type (LEC grown GaAs and VGF grown GaAs), application (mobile devices, wireless communication, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth will be significant in the LEC Grown GaAs segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the high usage of semi-insulating GaAs single crystals in the semiconductor industry. Also, growing developments in wireless communication, satellite technology, and other wireless networks are expected to contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global gallium arsenide components market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global gallium arsenide components market.

APAC will account for 79% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the high demand for gallium arsenide components from communication device manufacturers. Also, the increasing demand for various consumer electronics such as smartphones and laptops is driving the growth of the gallium arsenide components market in APAC.

Gallium arsenide components market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the rising adoption of smartphones and tablets.

The increasing availability of low-cost smartphones in emerging markets such as China and India and the growing penetration of the internet have led to a growth in the shipment of smartphones worldwide.

and and the growing penetration of the internet have led to a growth in the shipment of smartphones worldwide. For instance, the shipment of smartphones reached more than 1.3 billion units in 2021 compared with 1.2 billion in 2020.

The global rise in the adoption of smartphones and tablets is increasing the demand for gallium arsenide components, especially GaAs power amplifiers, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of high-powered electronic devices is one of the major trends in the market.

Electronic device manufacturers are replacing silicon-based wafers with gallium arsenide (GaAs) components.

Integration of GaAs components delivers high speed, accuracy, and reliability, which are essential in high-powered devices.

GaAs components are energy-efficient and are small enough to fit into compact devices. Also, they offer a reduction in cost in the long run and substantial improvement in device characteristics that allow the addition of new performance capabilities to the device, enabling vendors to introduce better offerings in the market.

With the growing adoption of high-powered electronic devices, the demand for GaAs components will increase during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The availability of alternative devices is a major challenge hindering market growth.

Over recent years, GaN, SiGe, LDMOS, and CMOS devices have emerged as alternatives to GaAs devices. These are widely used in a wide range of applications in the electronics industry.

For instance, CMOS power amplifiers are being used in entry-level phones and are expected to be used in smartphones as well.

Thus, many end-user applications served by GaAs components are now being targeted by these alternative technologies, which could reduce the demand for GaAs components during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this gallium arsenide components market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gallium arsenide components market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the gallium arsenide components market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gallium arsenide components market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gallium arsenide components market vendors

Gallium Arsenide Components Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.19% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3266.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.62 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 79% Key countries US, South Korea, China, India, and Taiwan Key companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., AXT Inc., Broadcom Inc., CMK Ltd., DOWA Electronics Materials Co Ltd, Edmund Optics Inc., Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH, Furukawa Denshi Co. Ltd., Hanergy Thin Film Power EME BV, II-VI Inc., Logitech Ltd., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qorvo Inc., Reade International Corp., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Umicore NV, and Western Minmetals SC Corp.

