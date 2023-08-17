Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market size worth USD 32.91 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market Size By Product, By Component, By End-User, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1 % from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 22.11 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 32.91 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=24709

Browse in-depth TOC on "Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Market Analysis Reveals Promising Outlook for Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices

The global semiconductor landscape is undergoing a transformative shift with the emergence of Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices, characterized by their potential to deliver high output power, compact form factors, and remarkable efficiency in microwave and ultra-high frequency applications. A comprehensive market analysis underscores the key drivers, growth prospects, and prominent players shaping the GaN semiconductor market.

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market Drivers

The pressing need for energy-efficient solutions, driven by the depletion of oil reserves and the scarcity of energy sources, has intensified the optimization of power gadgets. Conduction and switching losses have historically been the primary culprits behind power device inefficiencies. However, GaN gallium nitride devices have emerged as a game-changer, boasting attributes such as high breakdown voltage and low conduction resistance. This has led to a surge in demand for GaN-based solutions as industries strive to enhance energy conservation.

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market Outlook

The market for GaN semiconductor devices is witnessing a paradigm shift, fueled by their expanding applications. GaN RF semiconductor devices, in particular, are gaining prominence across sectors like defense, military, and aerospace, owing to their cost-effective and low-power characteristics. The versatility of GaN's material properties is further driving innovation across industries, propelling the exploration of novel applications.

Investments from venture capital firms are playing a pivotal role in advancing Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market. The integration of GaN into 5G multi-chip modules is a notable trend, given the imperative for energy-efficient solutions in these networks. As a result, several semiconductor leaders are actively incorporating GaN technology into their 5G offerings, further propelling market growth.

The robotics industry is poised to be a significant catalyst, with GaN finding application in servo drives for robotics and motion control systems. Technological advancements and the escalating demand for automation in manufacturing processes are expected to drive robust sales of robotic units, consequently boosting the demand for Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market.

Key Players

The GaN semiconductor market boasts a roster of distinguished players, each contributing to the sector's advancement. Key industry players include Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors NV, Infineon Technologies AG, Cree, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., GaN Systems, NexgenPowerSystems, Qorvo, Samsung, Mitsubishi Electric, Macom, Nichia, Dialog Semiconductor, and Epistar.

Conclusion

The Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the convergence of energy-efficient demands, technological innovation, and diverse applications across industries. With its unique material properties and energy-efficient attributes, GaN is positioned as a technology of choice for a wide range of cutting-edge applications. The dominance of North America, led by the defense and aerospace sectors, underscores the global influence of these industries. As governmental support continues to bolster semiconductor innovation, the GaN market's potential remains on a promising trajectory.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market into Product, Component, End-User, And Geography.

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market, by Product

Power Semiconductor



RF Semiconductor



Opto Semiconductor

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market, by Component

Transistors



Power IC



Rectifier



Others

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market, by End-User

Information & Communication Technology



Defense & Aerospace



Consumer Electronics



Healthcare



Others

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa





Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Compound Semiconductor Market By Type (Gallium Nitride (GaN), Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)), By Application (General Lighting, Telecommunication), By Geography, And Forecast

Power Electronics Market By Device (Power Discrete, Power Modules), By Material (Silicon, Silicon Carbide, Gallium Nitride), By Vertical (ICT, Energy And Power, Industrial), By Geography, And Forecast

Power Amplifier Market By Verticals (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Telecommunication), By Product (Audio Power Amplifier, Radio Power Amplifier), By Technology (Gallium Arsenide, Silicon), By Geography, And Forecast

Power Semiconductor Market Size By Material (Gallium Nitride (Gann), Silicon Carbide (Sic)), By Application (Consumer Devices, Telecommunication), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 Semiconductor And Circuit Companies consolidating 'new age' technologies

Visualize Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us



Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jp

SOURCE Verified Market Research