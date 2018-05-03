Gallo Acquires Rancho Real Vineyard

Located along Highway 101, the 436-acre property sits 13 miles southeast of the town of Santa Maria. Rancho Real Vineyard was tailored specifically to its topography and soil types, and produces a variety of premium Burgundian and Rhône grape varietals, including Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Syrah, Grenache, Viognier, Pinot Gris, and Gamay, bringing the combined planted acreage to 211.

According to Roger Nabedian, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Gallo's Premium Wine Division, "The purchase of Rancho Real significantly establishes Gallo in Santa Barbara County and continues our commitment to having vineyards in the premier winegrowing appellations of California." He added, "With the growth of premium wines in the U.S. and the demand for coastal-sourced grapes, additions like Rancho Real are key to Gallo's growth in the premium and luxury segments."

The family-owned company, based in California's Central Valley, continues to expand its presence throughout California's coastal regions. Today, Gallo's presence in the Central Coast includes Edna Valley Vineyard in San Luis Obispo County, Bridlewood Estate Winery in Santa Barbara County, and Talbott Vineyards located in the Santa Lucia Highlands appellation of Monterey County.

About E. & J. Gallo Winery

Founded by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo in 1933 in Modesto, California, E. & J. Gallo Winery is the world's largest family-owned winery and the acclaimed producer of award-winning wines and spirits featured in more than 90 countries around the globe. A pioneer in the art of grape growing, winemaking, sustainable practices, marketing and worldwide distribution, Gallo crafts and imports wines and spirits to suit a diverse range of tastes and occasions, from everyday offerings to boutique, luxury bottlings.

The Gallo portfolio is comprised of more than 90 unique brands, including Barefoot Cellars, Dark Horse, and Gallo Family Vineyards, as well as premium box wines The Naked Grape and Vin Vault. Premium offerings include Apothic, Carnivor, Chateau Souverain, Columbia Winery, Ecco Domani, Edna Valley Vineyard, J Vineyards & Winery, Louis M. Martini, MacMurray Estate Vineyards, Mirassou, Orin Swift, Talbott Vineyards, and William Hill Estate, along with highly acclaimed imports, such as Alamos, Brancaia, La Marca, Las Rocas, Martín Códax, Whitehaven, and LUX Wines, importers of Allegrini, Argiano, Jermann, Pieropan and Renato Ratti. Gallo Spirits offers New Amsterdam Vodka and Gin and E&J Brandy, in addition to imported Scotch whiskies from Whyte & Mackay, including The Dalmore, Jura Single Malt and John Barr Blended.

