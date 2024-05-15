GALLO ENTERS THE BEER CATEGORY THROUGH STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN MONTUCKY COLD SNACKS

MODESTO, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GALLO, a leading supplier of wine, spirits and RTDs, announced today its entrance into the beer category through a strategic partnership with the founders of Montucky Cold Snacks. Montucky's American Style 'Cold Snack' is a light, sessionable lager, designed to be crisp, clean, and refreshing. Popular among outdoor enthusiasts and lovers of fun anywhere and everywhere, Montucky has an ABV of 4.1%, 102 calories, and 4.95 grams of carbohydrates per 12 oz can. GALLO believes Montucky exhibits a special kind of consumer enthusiasm and expands GALLO's ever-growing Total Alcohol Beverage portfolio.

"Today's consumer is shopping brands, flavors, and occasions across beer, wine, spirits, and RTDs. At GALLO, we focus on serving the consumer and expanding the boundaries of what is expected," said Ernest J. Gallo, Chief Executive Officer. "With Montucky Cold Snacks, combined with our expansion of High Noon into vodka iced tea, our partnerships with Canelo Álvarez on VMC and with Lotte on Soonhari Soju, our recent acquisitions of Fishers Island Lemonade, Salt Point, and Waterbird, and our continual wine innovation, such as VIBE by Vendange, we are constantly trying to bring new and better experiences to the consumer."

Montucky Cold Snacks was founded in 2012 by Montanans, Chad Zeitner and Jeremy Gregory. "Montucky was created to be a refreshing, fun, irreverent, and, most importantly, snackable alternative to premium domestic brands. The brand's core values are rooted in celebrating our consumers for who they are, where they are, and donating back to non-profits in the markets we serve," said Jeremy Gregory, Montucky co-founder. "We believe the key to our consumer loyalty is our commitment to be good, do good, and have fun, for both consumers and employees. We have worked hard to build on these principles since inception, and we believe GALLO is the perfect complement to help us continue in this goal."

Over the last 5 years, Montucky has grown from 130,000 cases to nearly one million cases in 2023. "With GALLO's resources, core values, focus on consumer enjoyment and similar ethos for giving back to communities, sustainability, and the environment, we believe GALLO is the perfect partner to take Montucky where we have always thought it could go…and help us do a whole lot of good along the way! We couldn't be more excited to see where it goes from here," stated Montucky co-founder, Chad Zeitner.

"As a Montana resident, I have watched firsthand the magic of Montucky. From the fun surrounding the after-ski moment to the river float, Montucky is there. Entering beer offers GALLO an exciting new opportunity to reach consumers in different usage occasions, and we look forward to collaborating and growing Montucky across the beer distributor network," said Britt West, Executive Vice President and General Manager at GALLO. "We believe core lager is a big category with room for fresh and innovative propositions. We are super excited that Chad and Jeremy have agreed to stay on and help Montucky reach its full potential."

Montucky is available in single 24-oz cans; 6-packs of 16-oz cans; and 12- and 24-packs of 12-oz cans, targeting domestic premium lager pricing where it is currently sold.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Founded in 1933 by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo, GALLO is a family-owned company and global leader in wine, spirits and RTDs. With a goal of serving joy in moments that matter, GALLO is deeply committed to providing the highest quality, sustainable products for every occasion. GALLO's entire portfolio is featured here: https://www.gallo.com/portfolio/

