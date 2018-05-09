Gallo Expands Presence In Santa Barbara County With Purchase Of Renowned Sierra Madre Vineyard

First planted to vineyard in 1971, Sierra Madre has a long, storied history of producing some of the highest-quality Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from Santa Barbara County. Located just 15 miles from the Pacific Ocean, Sierra Madre Vineyard is known for its sandy-loam soils and cool growing season, which allow the grapes to ripen slowly, while developing intense structure and flavor.

Today, the Sierra Madre property acquired by Gallo has approximately 151 acres planted to vine, and supplies grapes to about 35 wineries, ranging from small boutique wineries to large wine companies. Sierra Madre Vineyard has continued to be an ideal location for premier grape growing, and over the years has been the source of many notable vineyard-designated wines. As part of the agreement, Gallo will honor all grape contracts with existing Sierra Madre Vineyard customers.

"Our family has a 35-year history in agriculture on the Central Coast, and we remain wholeheartedly committed to the region," said seller Doug Circle of Circle Vision, LLC. To that end, he added, "We feel blessed to have had the opportunity to shepherd this magical Central Coast vineyard for 15 years of its exceptional 47-year history, and are pleased that it is now passing to another family who will responsibly steward it into its next chapter."

According to Roger Nabedian, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Gallo's Premium Wine Division, "We are thrilled to add this impressive vineyard into our premium portfolio." He added, "This purchase supports Gallo's commitment to continue making and selling luxury wines, while growing the finest grapes in Santa Barbara County."

Gallo currently owns and operates Edna Valley Vineyard, Bridlewood Estate Winery, and Talbott Vineyards in California's Central Coast.

International Wine Associates served as the exclusive financial advisor for Sierra Madre Vineyard. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About E. & J. Gallo Winery

Founded by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo in 1933 in Modesto, California, E. & J. Gallo Winery is the world's largest family-owned winery and the acclaimed producer of award-winning wines and spirits featured in more than 90 countries around the globe. A pioneer in the art of grape growing, winemaking, sustainable practices, marketing and worldwide distribution, Gallo crafts and imports wines and spirits to suit a diverse range of tastes and occasions, from everyday offerings to boutique, luxury bottlings.

The Gallo portfolio is comprised of more than 90 unique brands, including Barefoot Cellars, Dark Horse, and Gallo Family Vineyards, as well as premium box wines The Naked Grape and Vin Vault. Premium offerings include Apothic, Carnivor, Columbia Winery, Ecco Domani, Edna Valley Vineyard, J Vineyards & Winery, Louis M. Martini, MacMurray Estate Vineyards, Mirassou, Orin Swift, Souverain, Talbott Vineyards, and William Hill Estate, along with highly acclaimed imports, such as Alamos, Brancaia, La Marca, Las Rocas, Martín Códax, Whitehaven, and LUX Wines, importers of Allegrini, Argiano, Jermann, Pieropan and Renato Ratti. Gallo Spirits offers New Amsterdam Vodka and Gin and E&J Brandy, in addition to imported Scotch whiskies from Whyte & Mackay, including The Dalmore, Jura Single Malt and John Barr Blended.

About Circle Vision, LLC

Circle Vision, LLC is a privately held real estate investment management company, located in Placentia, CA. The company owns, manages, and acquires income properties with a unique focus on both agriculture and commercial properties throughout the Western United States.

