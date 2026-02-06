Gallop Innotek Unveils Innovative GTP160-NS Silicone-Free Thermal Gap Pad

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GALLOP INNOTEK today unveiled a new generation of silicone-free thermal gap pad, the GTP160-NS. This GTP160-NS is engineered to solve silicone outgassing or silicone bleeding in sensitive electronics, optical systems, satellite technology, and medical devices.

With the non-silicone formulation, GALLOP INNOTEK uses different materials like acrylic or urethane polymers to solve the siloxane compatibility problem. This marks a major milestone in GALLOP's efforts to provide thermally conductive pads for silicone-sensitive applications.

"GALLOP GTP160-NS offers superior thermal conductivity, improved wettability for matting and high deflections without silicone contamination in sensitive applications," said Leizi Sun, Product Manager, GALLOP INNOTEK. "Recently, we have experienced a high demand for scalable technologies in the thermal pads industry. For this reason, we have adopted strict testing protocols where our pad must pass a strict quality validation process."

GALLOP INNOTEK GTP160-NS silicone-free thermal gap pad also offers high insulation of 6kv/mm with low TML (Total Mass Loss) of <1.5%. Even at temperatures of 125 ℃, it will not become brittle under extreme thermal load for over 1000 hours.

High-end electronics, military gadgets, and aerospace parts makers can get custom-made silicone-free thermal gap pads.

By guaranteeing a hardness rating from 10 to 00 shore, this thermal gap pad offers the lowest load over deflection, hence suitable for delicate PCBs and IC components. Additionally, it ensures better tolerance compensation and vibration damping.

About GALLOP INNOTEK

Based in Shenzhen, China, GALLOP INNOTEK is a technology company providing different solutions in the thermal interface material (TIM) and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC). With our deep heritage in innovative thermal pad designs, we offer 100% custom solution and strict quality testing to ensure every material meets our clients' specifications.

