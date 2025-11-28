Gallopade Unveils Newest Offering at NCSS in Washington, D.C.

Comprehensive Civics and Government High School Curriculum for All 50 States

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga., Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallopade, a trusted leader in the K-8 educational space, today announced the launch of its first-ever high school curriculum: a comprehensive Civics and Government program designed to engage students in a meaningful learning experience that prepares them for active participation in democracy.

Gallopade offers print and digital resources to create a comprehensive, customizable classroom experience for all teaching and learning styles.

This offering builds on Gallopade's reputation for creating standards-aligned Social Studies materials for over 46 years. The new curriculum adapts a proven pedagogical approach—emphasizing hands-on learning, primary source analysis, and real-world connections—to meet the unique needs of high school students and educators while addressing current challenges in civics education to make complex governmental concepts accessible and relevant for all learning styles.

The curriculum features robust elements that bring concepts to life, including case studies, primary-source documents, and interactive activities that develop critical thinking skills. Designed for flexibility, it aligns with the latest education standards while allowing teachers to customize content to their classroom. Gallopade's approach integrates print and digital resources through its innovative GO! platform, equipping teachers with comprehensive, interactive tools for lesson planning, instruction delivery, and student assessment.

"Expanding into high school represents a natural evolution of our mission to empower teachers and inspire students. It also marks a crucial milestone for students, as high school is the time to prepare them to think critically, engage in civic life, and become active, informed citizens," said Heather Coody, Director of Social Studies Curriculum at Gallopade. "We've taken everything we've learned from decades of creating educational materials and adapted it specifically for high school learners. This curriculum doesn't just teach civics; it helps students understand their role in our democracy and equips them with the tools to make a difference."

Educators and administrators from across the country can preview the new Civics and Government curriculum at the NCSS conference in Washington, D.C., December 5-7. Visit booth 719/721 to experience the full features and benefits of this new release or visit gallopadecurriculum.com.

Gallopade is a leading provider of award-winning Social Studies curriculum and resources. Known for its engaging, standards-aligned curriculum that brings History and Social Studies to life, the company's resources impact millions of learners and advance its mission to ignite a love of learning in all students.

