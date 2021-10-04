Galloway & Company, Inc. Acquires JRCA Architects

DENVER, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galloway & Company, Inc., a national architecture and engineering firm, announced today its acquisition of Utah-based JRCA Architects, creating a dynamic alignment of knowledge and culture.

JRCA is highly regarded for its design of healthcare, public works, and public safety facilities, as well as government and justice centers. The firm's expertise in these markets will complement Galloway's extensive portfolio in the commercial, multifamily, industrial, and federal markets.

"JRCA brings an excellent reputation and resume to Galloway," said Galloway President Dave Guetig. "This has been a long, but fulfilling, process for the JRCA shareholders as well as the Galloway transition team. We believe that the alignment of culture and values between JRCA and Galloway will help make this a smooth transition."

Galloway is headquartered in Denver with six regional offices. The firm's staff of nearly 250 professionals provides a full-service approach to architecture and engineering that supports projects nationwide. Its active portfolio includes projects in 26 states.

Galloway has grown rapidly over the past eight years, with a 13% annual average growth. The firm's expansion began in 2013 with the opening of its first regional office in Salt Lake City. Since then, Galloway has added five additional offices in Colorado, Utah and California. This is Galloway's second acquisition in the Utah market.

The firm's regional growth has also been accompanied by the addition of new services. Originally recognized for its civil engineering and fuel system design programs, Galloway has expanded to become a truly multidisciplinary firm. Galloway now offers 13 in-house disciplines, including comprehensive architectural design and civil engineering services as well as transportation engineering, water resources, landscape architecture, and survey.

"This acquisition evolved from our desire to create opportunity for Galloway's staff and clients. It was a strategic decision as part of Galloway's overall growth plan to add capabilities and expand our regional influence," said Galloway Director of Architecture Kristoffer Kenton.

Galloway and JRCA have worked together throughout the years, and this established relationship further supported the acquisition.

Founded in 1983, JRCA has continually focused on finding the right opportunities for its team while also building meaningful relationships within the community.

"Our goal has always been to provide both the expertise and capacity to meet the unique needs of our clients," said JRCA founder Jim Child, AIA. "Joining Galloway expands our capabilities while also enabling our staff to grow as professionals within the company. This acquisition provides exciting opportunities for our clients as well as our team members."

The effective date of the acquisition was Sept. 1, 2021. JRCA will retain its Salt Lake City office and staff, and will continue operations under the Galloway name. JRCA's owners will join Galloway as shareholders.

