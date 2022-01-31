Galloway & Company, Inc. Opens Wichita Office

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galloway & Company, Inc., a national architecture and engineering firm, announced today the opening of its new office in Wichita, KS. Galloway is excited to bring its full-service capabilities and unique Full-Spectrum Approach™ to the Midwest.

"This is an opportunity to provide a depth of services in the Wichita market that aren't currently being provided by one single company in the Wichita market," said Chris Carlson, AIA, regional manager for the new location. "Galloway's comprehensive in-house design services will provide incredible value to our clients in the region."

Galloway offers 13 in-house disciplines that support the entire design process. Additionally, their Full-Spectrum Approach™ facilitates a better way to think about project design. Galloway fosters a multidisciplinary mindset for every project through daily coordination among internal disciplines. This ongoing in-house interaction keeps staff mindful of the bigger picture and the integration of all project disciplines and phases, no matter Galloway's project role.

"The combined knowledge and interaction of all our disciplines results in more purposeful projects that align with a client's timelines and captures their vision," said Carlson.

Galloway offers an extensive portfolio in the commercial, multifamily, industrial, municipal, and federal markets. They are headquartered in Denver with seven regional offices, more than 250 professionals, and an active portfolio in 26 states.

Galloway has grown rapidly over the past nine years, with a 13% annual average growth. The firm's expansion began in 2013 with the opening of its first regional office in Salt Lake City. Since then, Galloway has added six additional offices in Colorado, Utah, Kansas, and California.

