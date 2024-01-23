Galloway Company Expands Cream Liqueur Distribution Network to Support Growing Demand Among Craft Distillers

NEENAH, Wis., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Galloway Company, the largest producer of cream liqueur bases in the U.S., is excited to announce an expansion of its distribution network to reach craft distillers across the United States from Ultra Pure's newly constructed Louisville, Kentucky facility. The facility features a dedicated cold storage logistics center for shipping creams as of January 22nd, 2024.

This expansion comes in the 8th year of the strategic partnership between Galloway Company and Ultra Pure, the largest bulk alcohol supplier in the US.

Ultra Pure's new tank facility in Louisville Kentucky
The alliance between industry leaders aims to remove barriers to entry in the cream liqueur segment and enable a more efficient route to market. Ultra Pure's new cold storage facility and centrally located distribution hub in Louisville are key to maintaining top product quality and enabling short lead times.

"Our growing collaboration with Ultra Pure signifies a pivotal step towards extending our legacy of providing high-quality cream liqueurs to the craft distillery market," said Mark Gottsacker, Director of Beverage Sales. "From a single tote to full trucks, this partnership allows us to reach partners at any stage of their business, making adding creams to product lines easier than ever."

Niels van der Kloot, President of Ultra Pure, expressed his enthusiasm about the alliance, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with the Galloway Company, known for its commitment to quality and innovation. This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our vision of delivering unparalleled products to our clientele while solidifying our position as a leader in the distribution of premium spirits."

This expanded distribution network reinforces the longstanding commitment to excellence that Ultra Pure and Galloway Company share. Galloway Company's wealth of experience in crafting premium cream liqueurs, partnered with Ultra Pure's distribution experience, ensures that its products maintain their exceptional quality as they reach a wider array of craft distilleries across the nation.

To ensure customer success, Galloway Company offers fully dedicated R&D support, regulatory guidance, tailored co-packing partnerships, and scalable growth strategy. For more information, reach out to Galloway Company at www.gallowaycompany.com/contact/.

About Galloway Company:
Based in Neenah, Wisconsin, Galloway Company is the number one distilled spirits and wine-based cream liqueur base supplier in the United States. For four generations of family ownership, Galloway continues to lead the dairy industry with an unwavering commitment to quality and innovation. Galloway is also an industry-leading producer of sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, and dairy beverage bases. Classic Mix Partners, a subsidiary of Galloway Company, is the largest manufacturer of frozen dairy dessert mixes in Wisconsin and supplies customers across the country. Visit gallowaycompany.com for more information on our complete line of innovative dairy products, mixes, and bases.

Check out Galloway Company on Insight Magazine's cover story: https://www.insightonbusiness.com/archives/cover-story-cr-me-de-la-cr-me/article_3d7951dd-2a2b-5027-a536-5d2b35598634.html

About Ultra Pure:

Established in 2006, Ultra Pure is situated in Darien, Connecticut and has established itself as the foremost supplier of bulk alcohol in the United States. The company specializes in providing premium quality bulk ethanol and high proof spirits catering to diverse applications and industries. The assortment of products offered by Ultra Pure encompasses Grain Neutral Spirits, aged and Unaged Bourbon and Whiskies, Organic Alcohols, Rum, non-GMO Sugar Cane Alcohol, and all specialty denatured Alcohols. Ultra Pure caters to a wide range of clients, including the craft distillery, food, and flavor industries.

Ultra Pure LLC and Sasma BV are part of Sasma Holding BV.

Additional information is available at (203) 662-9761 or through our website: https://bulkalcohol.com

Check out The Ultra Pure Corporate video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Io1IAvHVQ_M

Check out the NPR planet Money Episode 826 "The Vodka Proof"
https://www.npr.org/sections/money/2018/02/23/588346329/episode-826-the-vodka-proof

