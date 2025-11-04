Galloway Company Introduces Acidified Cream Liqueur Base, Unlocking a New Era of Flavor Innovation in Dairy-Based Alcohol

NEENAH, Wis., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Galloway Company, a national leader in cream liqueur and dairy-based beverage innovation, has developed a groundbreaking Acidified Cream Liqueur base, the first of its kind able to withstand tart, acidic flavors without curdling. This innovation redefines what's possible in the cream liqueur and ready-to-drink (RTD) markets, opening the door to an entirely new range of fruit-forward dairy-based alcoholic beverages.

"Consumers are seeking out brighter, bolder, and more authentic flavors," said Luke Gambaro, Director of Beverage Sales at Galloway Company. "Traditional cream liqueurs struggled to support those bold profiles because of pH limitations. Our new Acidified Cream Liqueur base changes that, allowing manufacturers to create stable and innovative products without sacrificing flavor or relying on additives."

A Breakthrough in Dairy and Alcohol Compatibility

Historically, alcohol and acid have been the enemies of dairy, resulting in curdling or instability. Galloway Company's Acidified Cream Liqueur base overcomes this barrier using a proprietary protein stabilization process that doesn't rely on chemical stabilizers or added ingredients. The result is a smooth, stable cream liqueur that maintains the natural brightness of fruit and citrus while preserving a clean dairy flavor profile.

Unlocking New Flavor Horizons

With Galloway's Acidified Cream Liqueur base, manufacturers can now introduce dairy-based products featuring authentic fruit-forward flavors from citrus and berry to tropical blends, without sacrificing stability or mouthfeel.

"This is more than just a technical advancement," added Diego Benitez, Sr. Director of R&D at Galloway Company, "It's a key to unlocking the future of cream liqueurs and dairy-based RTDs, bridging the gap between what consumers crave and what the category could previously deliver."

A New Chapter in Cream Liqueur Evolution

Galloway Company brings more than two decades of cream liqueur production expertise to this innovation. Its Acidified Cream Liqueur base is poised to reshape not only traditional bottled liqueurs but also cocktails, RTDs, and emerging beverage categories.

As the global demand for innovative flavor experiences continues to grow, Galloway's advancement positions the company, and its customers, at the forefront of beverage innovation.

Industry Recognition

This innovation has been selected as a finalist in the Distilled Spirits Council (DISCUS) Innovation Showcase which highlights pioneers developing innovations across the entire spirits industry. Galloway's concept will be judged by a panel of industry experts as well as the public beginning Nov. 5th. Learn more about the contest and support Galloway Company's innovation here: https://distilledspirits.org/innovation-showcase/

About Galloway Company

Galloway Company, based in Neenah, Wisconsin, is the nation's largest producer of bulk sweetened condensed milk and cream liqueur bases, and a leader in dairy dessert mixes and acidified dairy beverages. A fourth-generation, family-owned business, Galloway Company has been driving innovation in dairy processing since 1956. For more information, visit gallowaycompany.com

