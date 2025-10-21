GALLS® Launches FireAuthority.com; New Dedicated Online Store for Fire and EMS Professionals

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GALLS®, the leading distributor of uniforms and equipment to public safety professionals, announced the launch of FireAuthority.com. This new, dedicated e-commerce platform is designed to provide a specialized shopping experience for fire and EMS personnel, offering a curated selection of industry-leading gear and apparel.

The launch of FireAuthority.com reinforces GALLS'® commitment to serving the specific needs of the fire and emergency medical services communities. The new site offers an intuitive interface where professionals can easily find and purchase essential equipment, from personal protective equipment and station wear to technical rescue gear and medical supplies. By focusing exclusively on the fire and EMS markets, FireAuthority.com streamlines the procurement process, ensuring first responders have reliable access to the tools they need to perform their duties safely and effectively.

FireAuthority.com is built on GALLS'® extensive industry experience and features products from trusted brands that meet rigorous safety and performance standards. The platform is designed to be a comprehensive resource, providing detailed product information and support to help professionals make informed purchasing decisions. This initiative is part of GALLS'® ongoing effort to enhance its service offerings and provide tailored solutions that support the critical missions of first responders nationwide.

"Our goal with FireAuthority.com is to create a seamless and reliable one-stop shop for fire and EMS professionals," said Mike Fadden, GALLS® CEO. "We understand the demanding nature of their work, and this platform is a testament to our dedication to providing them with the highest quality equipment and an unmatched level of service."

The new website, FireAuthority.com, is now live. Customers can expect the same commitment to quality and service that has made GALLS® a trusted partner to public safety agencies for over 50 years.

About GALLS

For over 50 years, GALLS has been the trusted source for uniforms, tactical gear, and essential equipment for America's public safety professionals. More than one million men and women rely on GALLS for their essential gear each year. Serving law enforcement, military, fire, EMS, and private security personnel, GALLS offers a complete 360° solution for agencies and departments, including custom web portals that streamline ordering, improve speed, and enhance oversight. At GALLS, we are Proud To Serve Those Who Serve™.

Please direct any queries to:

Krista A. Greathouse, MBA

Director of Marketing

C: (859) 447-0779

E: [email protected]

SOURCE GALLS