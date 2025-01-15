Gallup and Telescope Reveal Bipartisan Call for Government and Business to Address AI's Potential Impact on Jobs, Society and Security
News provided byGallup, Inc.
Jan 15, 2025, 06:30 ET
Jan 15, 2025, 06:30 ET
WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly all Americans regularly use AI-enabled products, yet almost two-thirds are unaware they do so. This is based on findings released today by Gallup, in partnership with Telescope, highlighting new data on Americans' use of AI-enabled products and their perceptions of AI's future impact on society. The findings reveal that vast majorities of U.S. adults, regardless of political party, believe the government is at least partially responsible for addressing the potential harms and risks associated with AI. In addition, majorities say business leaders are equally responsible for how AI is used.
The study also highlights Americans' broad public concern about AI's future impact on their lives. Republicans and Democrats share similar views, with primarily negative perceptions of AI's potential impact on job opportunities, national security, social connections and the spread of misinformation. Conversely, they view AI's prospective impact on medical diagnosis and treatment more positively than negatively.
A notable finding is that younger adults in the U.S. have substantially different views of AI compared with older adults. They are more negative than older adults about AI's impact on job opportunities in the next five years — but also much less likely to express personal responsibility for using AI technology responsibly.
"The survey findings highlight the urgent need for government and business to work together in advancing public understanding of emerging technologies like AI – and in developing both products and policy that enhance Americans' safety, security, and prosperity," said Eric Braverman, Chair and CEO of Telescope. "At Telescope, we're proud to partner with Gallup on this important effort and invite leaders in government and business to work with us in building practical solutions to promote technology while reducing risk for all."
"At Gallup, we are dedicated to rigorously measuring data and AI-related trends to better understand public sentiment," said Dan Foy, Gallup Principal. "Our latest findings reveal that despite AI's widespread use, many Americans still view its potential impact on jobs, social life and security negatively over the next five years. They urge the government and businesses to address potential harms caused by AI technology."
Key Findings
AI usage:
AI attitudes:
AI responsibility:
About the Survey
Results are based on a Gallup Panel™ web study completed by 3,975 U.S. adults, aged 18 and older, from Nov. 26 to Dec. 4, 2024. Respondents for this study were drawn from a larger Gallup web study of national adults conducted quarterly.
The Gallup Panel is a probability-based panel of U.S. adults whom Gallup selects using random-digit-dial (RDD) phone interviews that cover landlines and cellphones and address-based sampling (ABS) methods. The Gallup Panel is not an opt-in panel. The sample for this study was weighted to be demographically representative of the U.S. adult population, using the most recent Current Population Survey figures.
For results based on this sample, one can say that the maximum margin of sampling error is ±2.6 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. Margins of error are higher for subsamples. In addition to sampling error, question wording and practical difficulties in conducting surveys can introduce error and bias into the findings of public opinion polls.
About Telescope
Telescope bets on products and people to ensure emerging technology makes us all more secure and prosperous. We work with government and business to address complex challenges that arise from innovation, such as AI-driven job displacement. We are building and backing practical solutions -- such as a tradable "offset" product to help communities affected by technology -- and developing extensive networks of emerging professionals to ensure technology serves everyone. Please visit our website to find out more, or please get in touch at info@telescopefoundation.com.
About Gallup
Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organization in the world.
For more information, please contact [email protected].
SOURCE Gallup, Inc.
Share this article