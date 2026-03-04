Gallup Announces 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winners

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallup has named 93 winners of the 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA), including 78 winners for employee engagement, 21 winners for strengths development and five winners with distinction.

These organizations prioritize employee engagement and strengths development. They invest in their people to boost performance and growth while providing an unparalleled employee experience. Since 2007, Gallup has honored organizations that elevate the workplace experience by developing human potential and building exceptional workplace cultures.

Despite ongoing disruption and rapid change across the workplace, this year's winners continue to set the standard for building thriving, high-performance cultures. They create environments where employees feel valued, heard and equipped to do their best work, even amid complexity and uncertainty.

For a complete list of GEWA winners, visit the 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winners page (available on March 4). Learn more about the awards.

About Gallup
Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organization in the world.

