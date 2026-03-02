Gallup-McKinley County Schools School Board reinstates Stride/K12 and withdraws all complaints filed against Stride, Inc.

GALLUP, N.M., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallup-McKinley County Schools today announced that it has satisfactorily resolved its dispute with Stride, Inc. and has dismissed with prejudice all complaints it filed against Stride/K12, which has done the same.

"We regret that these disputes occurred," said School Board President Kevin Mitchell, "and we look forward to turning the page on our relationship with K12. Our focus is where it should be, supporting students and helping families succeed."

As part of the resolution, the District has reinstated a modified contract with Stride through June 30, 2026. In addition, the District and Stride have agreed to a framework under which the company will provide certain K12 tutoring services to District resident students. The District has also voided the suspension of Stride/K12 and terminated the debarment proceedings against K12 that it had commenced.

The District had issued press releases on May 16, May 23, Aug. 22 and Sept. 10, 2025, in connection with its disputes with Stride/K12. The District now withdraws those press releases and retracts the statements made in them.

Becky Coppa

[email protected]

SOURCE Gallup-McKinley County Schools