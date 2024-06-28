Gallup recognizes Travelex Insurance Services for strengths-based culture

OMAHA, Neb., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As researchers announced the link between workplace culture and employee engagement in 2016, Travelex Insurance Services, an industry-leading travel insurance provider, had a head start in building a positive workplace culture. After learning about the CliftonStrengths® model, Travelex's leadership team recognized the transformative power of leveraging individuals' strengths and piloted the model within the organization.

"That was really the turning point for when we began implementing the CliftonStrengths model," said Avil Jackson, vice president of People & Culture at Travelex and a Gallup-Certified Strengths Coach. Jackson was a member of the team that tested the model at Travelex.

Gallup's CliftonStrengths model identifies and develops individuals' core strengths, or signature themes.

Created by U.S.-based analytics and advisory firm Gallup, Inc., CliftonStrengths concentrates on identifying and developing employees' core strengths, or signature themes, with insights for their top five, top 10 or full 34 strengths.

In 2021, Travelex executives piloted CliftonStrengths across the full leadership team. In 2022, they implemented the model companywide. Today, Jackson describes the company as "leading with strengths."

Earlier this month, Gallup announced Travelex as a recipient of the Don Clifton Strengths-based Culture Award, which recognizes organizations with cultures where the strengths of leaders, managers and employees are central to how they work every day.

"We knew we were onto something when we looked at Gallup's program," Jackson said. "This approach is positive and proactive. We focus on what each employee does well and provide an opportunity for every employee to learn their strengths and to develop and grow — not just as Travelex team members but as human beings. Diversity, equity and inclusivity are inherently woven into the program because we celebrate our strengths, the strengths of others and the fact that our combined unique talents have value."

