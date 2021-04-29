Gallus Medical Detox Centers Completes Equity Financing

DENVER, April 29­­, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCB Global Healthcare Services, LLC, a Denver based healthcare services holding company founded by Warren Olsen and Russ Matthews today announced that one of its portfolio companies, Gallus Medical Detox Centers, a provider of customized inpatient medical detoxification programs for alcoholism and drug addiction has completed a $4 million equity raise to fund the opening of additional clinics. Gallus Medical Detox intends to open 3 additional clinics (Las Vegas, Dallas and San Antonio) in the fall to add to the existing clinics in Scottsdale and Denver, with additional clinics planned to be open in 2022.

SCB Global Healthcare and Gallus Medical Detox were assisted in the raise by W.G. Nielsen & Co. (wgnielsen.com), an independently owned FINRA investment banking firm headquartered in Denver, CO and specializing in advising privately held businesses.

Warren Olsen, Chairman of SCB Global Healthcare Services and Executive Chairman of Gallus Medical Detox Centers said, "Over its 10 year history, Gallus Medical Detox has helped thousands of people on their road to recovery and with our expansion plans we believe we can help tens of thousands in the years to come. Our investing partners now consist of a very select group of professional investors and executives who will even better position the company for continued success in the future. We are especially happy to welcome Sopris Capital (sopriscapital.com) as an investing partner. Sopris and its Founder and CEO, Andrew Paul, have decades of experience and success in the healthcare investing space and we very much look forward to their input. We would also like to thank Wayne Nielsen, John Woodberry and their team at WG Nielsen for their assistance with the successful completion of our raise."

About SCB Global Healthcare Services, LLC (scbglobalcapital.com)

Based in Denver, Colorado, SCB Global Healthcare Services focuses on making control investments in companies that provide healthcare services for correctional facilities and in the addiction treatment area.

About Gallus Detox Centers (gallusdetox.com)

Gallus Detox Centers provide an inpatient IV therapy medical detoxification program to allow patients to safely and comfortably physically withdraw from alcohol and drugs, such as opioids, without becoming cross-addicted to substitute substances such as methadone or suboxone. Gallus Detox Centers was founded by Dr. Patrick Gallus, a board-certified emergency medicine physician with over 15 years of experience treating drug and alcohol related issues. Gallus Detox currently operates Joint Commission accredited centers in Scottsdale, AZ and Littleton, CO (a Denver suburb) that are American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) level III medically monitored inpatient detoxification centers.

