Gallus opens doors to new industry facility, celebrating 100th anniversary and unveiling new solutions to power a digital transformation

New Gallus Experience Center, the "industry touchpoint", opens to accelerate innovation and long-term success and growth of the industry

New HEIDELBERG Customer Portal to drive automation, solve labor shortages and unlock significant production efficiencies of up to 35 percent

New inkjet system, Gallus One with Converting, provides inline flexo and die cutting for ultimate TCO

New DPU upgrade available to turn a Gallus ECS 340 into a hybrid Gallus Labelfire 340

ST. GALLEN, Germany, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallus Group, a subsidiary of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG), is the leading company in the development, production, and sale of conventional and digital narrow-web and reel-fed presses for the label printing industry. Today, it is celebrating its 100th anniversary by opening its doors to a brand-new industry hub in St. Gallen, Switzerland – the Gallus Experience Center – which is designed to serve as an industry touchpoint for customers, industry experts, stakeholders and members of the public, to drive market transformation. Importantly, Gallus is also utilizing its centenary celebrations to announce the launch of three new products across its portfolio: the HEIDELBERG Customer Portal, the new Gallus One with Converting, and a digital upgrade to the company's successful Gallus ECS 340.

With the 100-year milestone also marking its official opening, the landmark new Gallus Experience Center will welcome customers and prospects from some of the world's leading printers and converters, as well as partners and brand owners, as part of the company's 'Gallus Experience Days'. Dedicated to the 'digital transformation' of the label and narrow-web industry, the Center aims to facilitate the industry's future success by fostering collaboration to drive innovation and sustainability. Whether you are a manufacturer, supplier, converter, printer, or brand, you are invited to use the new facility to explore ideas, test and develop new technologies, and teach and experience a technological ecosystem. In addition, Gallus will use the facility to showcase conventional, hybrid, and digital Gallus products, software, and cloud-based solutions, next-generation machines being produced, and supplier partner technologies.

"As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of Gallus, HEIDELBERG is delighted to stand alongside the Gallus team this week – united, as one Group. Together, we are even stronger, and have a robust growth plan looking ahead," comments Dr. Ludwin Monz, CEO, HEIDELBERG. "With labels and packaging now representing 50 percent of the Group's total sales, the new digital and automated solutions we see introduced by Gallus today play an important role in the future of HEIDELBERG. As a result, Gallus is an important pillar within the company's growth strategy, and we're more committed than ever to its long-term future."

With annual growth of over 2 percent in global print volumes, packaging printing is one of the strongest growth areas in the printing industry. Together with label printing, it is an important core area for HEIDELBERG. In line with its dual-track strategy, HEIDELBERG is also focusing on growth in digital printing. This technology is used in label production, for example, which offers some of the greatest growth opportunities in the printing industry. One third of all labels worldwide are already printed digitally today. Digital printing is thus driving change in this promising market segment, with inkjet growth of around 6 percent a year. HEIDELBERG intends to expand its position here with the Gallus One.

Dario Urbinati, CEO, Gallus Group, comments: "We are committed to being in touch with the market and forecasting, and then responding to, likely trends that could impact our customers and brands. As a result, Gallus and HEIDELBERG are committed to leading the new digital transformation – driving 'smart, connected printing' to unlock revolutionary levels of production automation and manufacturing efficiencies. Key to solving the labor issues of today, this will enable customers to reduce costs and increase both profitability and sustainability. What's more, utilizing our new Gallus Experience Center, we have a team devoted to exploring new technologies/processes – such as artificial intelligence and Industry 4.0 – that could be integrated into labels and packaging to better inspire and engage future generations."

