Galmed Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLMD) ("Galmed" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of the liver targeted SCD1 modulator Aramchol™, an oral therapy for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH and fibrosis, reports financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 08:30 ET today.

Recent Clinical, Scientific & Business Developments

In December last year, we announced the addition of an open-label part to our ARMOR Phase 3 registrational study designed to evaluate the treatment response, pharmacokinetics and safety as well as several Non-Invasive Tests (including ProC3, ELF and Fibroscan) associated with NASH and fibrosis of twice daily administration (BID) of Aramchol 300mg for the treatment duration of 24, 48 and 72 weeks. Results from approximately one-third of the study population (~ 50 subjects) that has completed the post-baseline liver biopsy are expected to be available in Q4 2021 as planned.

ARMOR's double blind, placebo-controlled, registrational part is expected to initiate by the end of Q1 2022 based on once daily administration (QD) of Aramchol meglumine 300mg which is a salt form of Aramchol free acid with an improved target product profile. PK data showed that Aramchol meglumine and Aramchol free acid, the drug product that is currently being evaluated in the open label part of ARMOR, have the same PK profile i.e. same half-life and same Cmax and circulate in the blood as Aramchol regardless of which drug product is administered. Furthermore, Aramchol Meglumine has higher solubility which results in better homogeneity in blood levels. A Type C meeting with the FDA is planned for Q2 2021 to discuss a plan to introduce Aramchol meglumine into the double-blind, placebo-controlled, registrational part of the ARMOR Phase 3 study.

A Phase 1a clinical trial of Amilo-5MER was initiated earlier this quarter as planned for single and multiple dosing and includes also oral dosing. Topline data is expected to be available in H2 2021. In LPS induced inflammation in mice, the animal model for systemic inflammation, Amilo-5MER reduced IL-6, TNF a, IFN g and IL-1b levels in the serum. Elevated levels of these pro inflammatory cytokine is the hallmark of acute and chronic inflammatory conditions and are symptomatic also among COVID-19 patients.

During February 2021, Galmed raised approximately $18.4 million in an underwritten public offering and from its at-the-market equity facility. Galmed intends to use the net proceeds of these offerings for the continued development of our pipeline products, as well as the advancement of new programs, business development activities, and general corporate purposes.

A new paper entitled "Aramchol Downregulates Stearoyl CoA-Desaturase 1 (SCD1) in Hepatic Stellate Cells to Attenuate Cellular Fibrogenesis" was published in the JHEP Reports. The paper summarizes a longstanding research collaboration by Prof. Scott Friedman , Chief of the Division of Liver Diseases, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York and Prof. Jose Mato of the Precision Medicine and Metabolism Laboratory, CIC bioGUNE, Spain describing for the first time the role of SCD1 in hepatic fibrogenesis and outlining the mechanism by which Aramchol exerts its anti-fibrotic effect directly by down regulation of SCD1 in hepatic stellate cells (HSCs). Data further support Aramchol's role in fibrosis reversal, including the potential antifibrotic activity in the ongoing Phase 3 ARMOR study in patients with NASH and fibrosis.

Financial Summary – Full Year 2020 vs. Full Year 2010; 4Q20vs. 4Q19:

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 , the Company recorded a net loss of $10.3 million and $28.8 million or $0.48 and $1.35 per share, respectively, compared with a net loss of $8.3 million and $20.5 million , or $0.39 and $0.97 per share, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 .

Research and development expenses were $ 26 . 1 million for the twelve months ended December 31 , 20 20 , compared with $ 1 8. 2 million for the twelve months ended December 31 , 201 9 . For the three months ended December 31 , 20 20 , research and development expenses totalled $ 9 . 0 million, which compares with $ 7 . 4 million for the same period in 201 9 .





The increase for the three and twelve months resulted primarily from an increase in clinical trial expenses in connection with the Company's ongoing ARMOR study as well an increase in expenses related to CMC and formulation studies in connection with the manufacturing of Aramchol API to support the ARMOR study and the development of Aramchol Meglumine.





The Company incurred general and administrative expenses of $4 . 1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 , compared with $4.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 . For the three months ended December 31, 2020 , general and administrative expenses totaled $1.3 million , which compares with $1.3 million for the same period in 2019.

The decrease for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 primarily resulted from a decrease in stock-based compensation expenses and professional services, partially offset by an increase in the cost of the Company's D&O insurance policy premium.





Financial income, net amounted to $ 1 . 4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 , compared with $ 1 . 9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 . For the three months ended December 31, 2020 , financial income, net totaled $ 0 . 1 million, which compares with $ 0 .3 million for the same period in 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term deposits and marketable debt securities totaled $51.0 million as of December 31, 2020 , compared with $75.6 million as of December 31, 2019 . The amount as of December 31, 2020 does not include $17.5 million of net proceeds raised during February 2021 in an underwritten public offering and the Company's at-the-market equity facility.

More detailed information can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, a copy of which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and posted on the Company's website at www.galmedpharma.com. You may request a copy of the Company's Form 20-F, at no cost to you, by writing to the Chief Financial Officer of the Company at 16 Tiomkin Street, Tel Aviv, Israel, 6578317 or by calling +972-3-693-8448.

About Aramchol and Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

Aramchol (arachidyl amido cholanoic acid) is a novel fatty acid bile acid conjugate, inducing beneficial modulation of intra-hepatic lipid metabolism. Aramchol's ability to modulate hepatic lipid metabolism was discovered and validated in animal models, demonstrating downregulation of the three key pathologies of NASH: steatosis, inflammation and fibrosis. The effect of Aramchol on fibrosis is mediated by downregulation of steatosis and directly on human collagen producing cells. Aramchol has been granted Fast Track designation status by the FDA for the treatment of NASH.

NASH is an emerging world crisis impacting an estimated 3% to 5% of the U.S. population and an estimated 2% to 4% globally. It is the fastest growing cause of liver cancer and liver transplant in the U.S. due to the rise in obesity. NASH is the progressive form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease that can lead to cardiovascular disease, cirrhosis and liver-related mortality.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage drug development biopharmaceutical company for liver, metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Our lead compound, Aramchol™, a backbone drug candidate for the treatment of NASH and fibrosis is currently in a Phase 3 registrational study. We are also collaborating with the Hebrew University in the development of Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid synthetic peptide and recently initiated a first in human study.

GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Audited) U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data













As of December 31,











2020



2019

Assets

















Current assets























Cash and cash equivalents









$ 6,947



$ 15,931

Restricted cash











113





112

Short-term deposits











3,807





27,938

Marketable debt securities











40,132





31,622

Other accounts receivable











812





827

Total current assets











51,811





76,430



























Right of use assets











394





538

Property and equipment, net











176





171

Total non-current assets











570





709



























Total assets









$ 52,381



$ 77,139



























Liabilities and stockholders' equity

















































Current liabilities























Trade payables









$ 7,046



$ 5,999

Other accounts payable











966





935

Total current liabilities











8,012





6,934



























Non-current liabilities























Lease obligation









$ 216



$ 352

Total non-current liabilities











216





352



























Stockholders' equity























Ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.01 per share; Authorized 50,000,000 shares; Issued

and outstanding: 21,325,975 shares as of December 31, 2020; 21,139,385 shares as of

December 31, 2019











58





58

Additional paid-in capital











179,530





176,696

Accumulated other comprehensive income











272





35

Accumulated deficit











(135,707)





(106,936)

Total stockholders' equity











44,153





69,853



























Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$ 52,381



$ 77,139



GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Audited) U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data













Year ended December 31,











2020



2019



2018

Revenue







$ -



$ -



$ 2,038

Research and development expenses









26,082





18,180





8,313

General and administrative expenses









4,128





4,196





4,440

Total operating loss









30,210





22,376





10,715

Financial income, net









(1,439)





(1,915)





(934)

Loss before income taxes









28,771





20,461





9,781

Income taxes









-





-





75

Net loss







$ 28,771



$ 20,461



$ 9,856

































Basic and diluted net loss per share







$ 1.35



$ 0.97



$ 0.54

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used in

computing basic and diluted net loss per share









21,280,787





21,114,399





18,137,689



GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Audited) U.S. Dollars in thousands







Year ended December 31,





2020



2019



2018

Cash flow from operating activities

















































Net loss for the year

$ (28,771)



$ (20,461)



$ (9,856)

Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating

activities:























Depreciation and amortization



39





35





387

Amortization of discount/premium on marketable debt securities



90





(105)





(144)

Loss (gain) on sale of marketable debt securities



(527)





(9)





12

Interest income from short-term deposits



(285)





(63)





-

Stock-based compensation expense



2,066





2,231





1,783

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Decrease in deferred revenue from collaboration agreement



-





-





(538)

Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivable



15





(609)





(63)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables



1,047





4,185





(462)

Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable



39





(141)





(142)

Net cash used in operating activities



(26,287)





(14,937)





(9,023)



























Cash flow from investing activities























Purchase of property and equipment



(44)





(12)





(90)

Investment in securities, available for sale



(55,034)





(72,600)





(92,279)

Proceeds from sale of securities, available for sale



47,198





101,098





38,421

Proceeds (investment) in short-term deposits, net



24,416





(21,808)





(6,067)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



16,536





6,678





(60,015)



























Cash flow from financing activities























Issuance of ordinary shares and warrants, net of issuance costs (*)



707





-





79,149

Proceeds from exercise of options



61





143





1,027

Net cash provided by financing activities



768





143





80,176

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



(8,983)





(8,116)





11,138

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the year



16,043





24,159





13,021

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the year

$ 7,060



$ 16,043



$ 24,159



























Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:























Cash received from interest

$ 1,192



$ 1,953



$ 865

Cash paid for taxes

$ -



$ -



$ 75



























Non-cash transactions:























Recognition of right-of-use asset and lease liabilities from adoption of ASU 2016-02

$ 35



$ 653



$ -



