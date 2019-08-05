Galmed Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

- Conference Call and Webcast Today at 8:30 a.m. EST / 5:30 a.m. PST -

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Aug 05, 2019, 07:00 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLMD) ("Galmed" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of the liver targeted SCD1 modulator Aramchol, a once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, today provides business update and reports financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 08:30 ET today.

Financial Summary - Second Quarter 2019 vs. Second Quarter 2018

  • Cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and marketable securities totaled $83.6 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $90.2 million at December 31, 2018.
  • Net loss of $4.2 million, or ($0.20) per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to a net loss of $2.7 million, or ($0.17) per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018.
  • Research and development expenses amounted to approximately $3.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to approximately $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase resulted primarily from an increase in clinical and pre-clinical trial expenses.
  • General and administrative expenses amounted to approximately $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to approximately $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.
  • Financial expenses amounted to $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to financial income of $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase primarily relates to an increase in financial income from financial assets.

Conference Call & Webcast:   
Monday, August 5th @ 8:30am Eastern Time.
Toll Free: 1-877-425-9470
Toll/International: 1-201-389-0878  
Israel Toll Free: 1-809-406-247  
Conference ID: 13692794  
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135464 

Replay Dial-In Numbers 
Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13692794
Replay Start: Monday August 5, 2019, 11:30 AM ET
Replay Expiry: Monday August 19, 2019, 11:59 PM ET   

About Aramchol and Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

Aramchol (arachidyl amido cholanoic acid) is a novel fatty acid bile acid conjugate, inducing beneficial modulation of intra-hepatic lipid metabolism. Aramchol's ability to modulate hepatic lipid metabolism was discovered and validated in animal models, demonstrating downregulation of the three key pathologies of NASH: steatosis, inflammation and fibrosis. The effect of Aramchol on fibrosis is mediated by downregulation of steatosis and directly on human collagen producing cells. Aramchol has been granted Fast Track designation status by the FDA for the treatment of NASH.

NASH is an emerging world crisis impacting an estimated 3% to 5% of the U.S. population and an estimated 2% to 4% globally. It is the fastest growing cause of liver cancer and liver transplant in the U.S. due to the rise in obesity. NASH is the progressive form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease that can lead to cardiovascular disease, cirrhosis and liver-related mortality.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galmed is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of Aramchol, a first in class, novel, once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of NASH for variable populations. During 2018, Galmed rannounced top-line results of the ARREST Study, a multicenter, randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled Phase IIb clinical study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Aramchol in subjects with NASH, who are overweight or obese, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic. Galmed is currently preparing to initiate a Phase 3/4 clinical study in the third quarter of 2019. 

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Galmed's objectives, plans and strategies, as well as statements, other than historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that Galmed intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as "believes," "hopes," "may," "anticipates," "should," "intends," "plans," "will," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "positioned," "strategy" and similar expressions and are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Many factors could cause Galmed's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the timing and cost of Galmed's planned pivotal Phase 3/4 ARMOR trial, or the ARMOR Study or whether a pivotal trial will be conducted at all; completion and receiving favorable results of the ARMOR Study for Aramchol or any other pre-clinical or clinical trial; regulatory action with respect to Aramchol by the FDA or the EMA; the commercial launch and future sales of Aramchol or any other future products or product candidates; Galmed's ability to comply with all applicable post-market regulatory requirements for Aramchol in the countries in which it seeks to market the product; Galmed's ability to achieve favorable pricing for Aramchol; Galmed's expectations regarding the commercial market for NASH patients; third-party payor reimbursement for Aramchol; Galmed's estimates regarding anticipated capital requirements and Galmed's needs for additional financing; market adoption of Aramchol by physicians and patients; the timing, cost or other aspects of the commercial launch of Aramchol; the development and approval of the use of Aramchol for additional indications or in combination therapy; and Galmed's expectations regarding licensing, acquisitions and strategic operations. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Galmed is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Galmed's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 13, 2019, and in other filings that Galmed has made and may make with the SEC in the future. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and reflect Galmed's current views with respect to future events, and Galmed does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 

GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data




As of

June 30,

2019

As of

December 31,

2018


Unaudited

Audited

Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

25,778

$

24,159

Short-term deposits

15,282


6,067

Marketable debt securities

42,563


59,962

Other accounts receivable

705


218

Total current assets

84,328


90,406









Right of use assets

603


-

Property and equipment, net

180


194

Total non-current assets

783


194









Total assets

$

85,111

$

90,600









Liabilities and stockholders' equity
















Current liabilities







Trade payables

$

2,578

$

1,814

Other accounts payable

704


892

Total current liabilities

3,282


2,706









Non-current liabilities







Lease obligation

$

442

$

-

Total non-current liabilities

442


-









Ordinary shares par value NIS 0.01 per share; Authorized 50,000,000; Issued and outstanding: 21,121,337 shares as of June 30, 2019; 21,018,919 shares as of December 31, 2018

58


58

Additional paid-in capital

175,424


174,322

Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)

41


(11)

Accumulated deficit

(94,136)


(86,475)

Total stockholders' equity

81,387


87,894









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

85,111

$

90,600


GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data

 




Three months ended
June 30,

Six months ended
June 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue

$

-

$

270

$

-

$

538

















Research and development expenses

3,494


1,940


6,763


3,884

















General and administrative expenses

1,207


1,105


1,978


1,988

















Total operating expenses

4,701


2,775


8,741


5,334

















Financial income, net

532


90


1,080


143

















Net loss

$

4,169

$

2,685

$

7,661

$

5,191

















Basic and diluted net loss per share

$

0.20

$

0.17

$

0.36

$

0.34

















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share

21,120,085


15,711,736


21,102,306


15,243,785


GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) 


U.S. Dollars in thousands 






Six months ended
June 30,


2019

2018

Cash flow from operating activities
















Net loss

$

(7,661)

$

(5,191)









Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities







Depreciation and amortization

18


118

Stock-based compensation expense

1,007


417

Interest income from short-term deposits

(215)


-









Amortization of discount on marketable securities

(71)


(4)

Loss (gain) from realization of marketable securities

(9)


5

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivable

(487)


(213)

Increase in trade payables

764


70

Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable

(349)


424

Decrease in deferred revenue

-


(538)

Net cash used in operating activities

(7,003)


(4,912)









Cash flow from investing activities







Purchase of property and equipment

(4)


(1)

Investment in available for sale securities

(68,717)


(85,174)

Investment in short-term deposits

(9,000)


-

Consideration from sale of available for sale securities

86,248


3,173

Net cash provided in (used in) investing activities

8,527


(82,002)









Cash flow from financing activities







Issuance of ordinary shares and warrants, net of issuance costs

-


79,164

Proceeds from exercise of options

95


880

Net cash provided in financing activities

95


80,044









Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,619


(6,870)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

24,159


13,021

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$

25,778

$

6,151









Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Cash received from interest

$

1,057


171

