Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call to Discuss Top-Line, 52-Week Results from the Global Phase 2b ARREST Study

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLMD) ("Galmed" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of Aramchol™, an oral, once-daily, liver-targeted SCD1 modulator, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), announces today that its management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss top line, 52-week results from the global Phase 2b ARREST clinical trial that is investigating Aramchol for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Details of the call are below.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Tuesday, June 12th @ 8:00am Eastern Time

Within the US: 1-800-239-9838

Outside the US: 1-323-794-2551

From Israel: 1809 212 883

Conference ID: 6065512

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=130063

Replays, Available through 06/26/18

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay PIN: 6065512

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.:

Galmed is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of AramcholTM, a first-in-class, novel, once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of NASH for variable populations, as well as other liver associated disorders.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Galmed's objectives, plans and strategies as well as statements, other than historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that Galmed intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as "believes," "hopes," "may," "anticipates," "should," "intends," "plans," "will," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "positioned," "strategy" and similar expressions and are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Many factors could cause Galmed's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the timing and cost of Galmed's ongoing Phase IIb ARREST Study, and planned Phase III trials for Aramchol™, or whether Phase III trials will be conducted at all; completion and receiving favorable results of these Phase IIb ARREST Study and Phase III trials for Aramchol™; regulatory action with respect to Aramchol™ by the FDA or the EMA; the commercial launch and future sales of Aramchol™ or any other future product candidates; Galmed's ability to comply with all applicable post-market regulatory requirements for Aramchol™ in the countries in which it seeks to market the product; Galmed's ability to achieve favorable pricing for Aramchol™; Galmed's expectations regarding the commercial market for NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have pre diabetes or type II diabetes mellitus; third-party payor reimbursement for Aramchol™; Galmed's estimates regarding anticipated capital requirements and Galmed's needs for additional financing; market adoption of Aramchol™ by physicians and patients; the timing, cost or other aspects of the commercial launch of Aramchol™; the development and approval of the use of Aramchol™ for additional indications or in combination therapy; and Galmed's expectations regarding licensing, acquisitions and strategic operations. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Galmed is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Galmed's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 13, 2018, and in other filings that Galmed has made and may make with the SEC in the future. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and reflect Galmed's current views with respect to future events, and Galmed does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

646-597-6989

bob@lifesciadvisors.com

Guy Nehemya, Vice President, Operations

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

guy@galmedpharma.com

