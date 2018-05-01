Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Wednesday, May 9

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLMD) ("Galmedˮ or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of the liver targeted SCD1 modulator Aramchol™, a once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, to provide an update on current developments with respect to its clinical programs for Aramchol™ and to discuss financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Conference Call & Webcast:

Wednesday, May 9th @ 8:30am Eastern Time

Within the US: 800-239-9838

Outside the US: 323-794-2551

From Israel: 1809 212 883

Conference ID: 4575906

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=129551

Replays, Available through May 23:

Domestic: 844-512-2921

International: 412-317-6671

Replay PIN: 4575906

About Aramchol™ and Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

Aramchol™ (arachidyl amido cholanoic acid) is a novel fatty acid bile acid conjugate, inducing beneficial modulation of intra-hepatic lipid metabolism. Aramchol™'s ability to modulate hepatic lipid metabolism was discovered and validated in animal models, demonstrating downregulation of the three key pathologies of NASH: steatosis, inflammation and fibrosis. The effect of Aramchol™ on fibrosis is mediated by downregulation of steatosis and directly on human collagen producing cells. Aramchol™ has been granted Fast Track designation status by the FDA for the treatment of NASH.

NASH is an emerging world crisis impacting an estimated 3% to 5% of the U.S. population and an estimated 2% to 4% globally. It is the fastest growing cause of liver cancer and liver transplant in the U.S. due to the rise in obesity. NASH is the progressive form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease that can lead to cardiovascular disease, cirrhosis and liver-related mortality.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galmed is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of Aramchol™, a first in class, novel, once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of NASH for variable populations. Galmed is currently conducting the ARREST Study, a multicenter, randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled Phase IIb clinical study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Aramchol™ in subjects with NASH, who are overweight or obese, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic. More information about the ARREST Study may be found on ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT02279524.

