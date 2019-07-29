Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Monday, August 5

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLMD) ("Galmed" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of the liver targeted SCD1 modulator, Aramchol, an oral therapy for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, August 5, 2019, to provide an update on current developments with respect to its clinical programs for Aramchol™ and to discuss financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Conference Call & Webcast:

Monday, August 5th @ 8:30am Eastern Time.

Toll Free: 1-877-425-9470 Toll/International: 1-201-389-0878 Israel Toll Free: 1-809-406-247 Conference ID: 13692794

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135464

Replay Dial-In Numbers

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921 Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671 Replay Pin Number: 13692794 Replay Start: Monday August 5, 2019, 11:30 AM ET Replay Expiry: Monday August 19, 2019, 11:59 PM ET

About Aramchol and Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

Aramchol (arachidyl amido cholanoic acid) is a novel fatty acid bile acid conjugate, inducing beneficial modulation of intra-hepatic lipid metabolism. Aramchol's ability to modulate hepatic lipid metabolism was discovered and validated in animal models, demonstrating downregulation of the three key pathologies of NASH: steatosis, inflammation and fibrosis. The effect of Aramchol on fibrosis is mediated by downregulation of steatosis and directly on human collagen producing cells. Aramchol has been granted Fast Track designation status by the FDA for the treatment of NASH.

NASH is an emerging world crisis impacting an estimated 3% to 5% of the U.S. population and an estimated 2% to 4% globally. It is the fastest growing cause of liver cancer and liver transplant in the U.S. due to the rise in obesity. NASH is the progressive form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease that can lead to cardiovascular disease, cirrhosis and liver-related mortality.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galmed is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of Aramchol, a first in class, novel, oral therapy for the treatment of NASH for variable populations. Galmed recently announced top-line results of the ARREST Study, a multicenter, randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b clinical study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Aramchol in subjects with NASH, who are overweight or obese, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic. Galmed is currently preparing to initiate a Phase 3/4 clinical study in the third quarter of 2019.

