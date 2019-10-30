Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Wednesday, November 6

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLMD) ("Galmed" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of Aramchol, a liver targeted, oral, SCD1 modulator, currently in Phase 3/4 clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, to provide an update on current developments with respect to its clinical programs for Aramchol™ and to discuss financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Conference Call & Webcast:

Wednesday, November 6th @ 8:30am Eastern Time.

Toll Free: 1-855-327-6837

Toll/International: 1-631-891-4304

Israel Toll Free: 1-809-458-327

Conference ID: 10007881

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136591

Replay Dial-In Numbers

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 10007881

Replay Start: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 11:30 AM ET

Replay Expiry: Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 11:59 PM ET

About Aramchol and Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

Aramchol (arachidyl amido cholanoic acid) is a novel fatty acid bile acid conjugate, inducing beneficial modulation of intra-hepatic lipid metabolism. Aramchol's ability to modulate hepatic lipid metabolism was discovered and validated in animal models, demonstrating downregulation of the three key pathologies of NASH: steatosis, inflammation and fibrosis. The effect of Aramchol on fibrosis is mediated by downregulation of steatosis and directly on human collagen producing cells. Aramchol has been granted Fast Track designation status by the FDA for the treatment of NASH.

NASH is an emerging world crisis impacting an estimated 3% to 5% of the U.S. population and an estimated 2% to 4% globally. It is the fastest growing cause of liver cancer and liver transplant in the U.S. due to the rise in obesity. NASH is the progressive form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease that can lead to cardiovascular disease, cirrhosis and liver-related mortality.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage drug development biopharmaceutical company for liver, metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Our lead compound, Aramchol™, a backbone drug candidate for the treatment of NASH and fibrosis is currently in a Phase 3/4 registrational study.

