Galp Selects Localytics to Power Data-Driven Digital Customer Experience

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Localytics , a digital intelligence platform for mobile and web engagement, today announced that Galp, a publicly held, Portugal-based energy company, has selected Localytics to accelerate its digital customer engagement strategy. Localytics will enable Galp to develop unique, meaningful digital customer experiences through its EvoDriver mobile platform, allowing gas station and convenience store customers to pay through mobile wallet, as well as participate in a new digitalization of Galp's loyalty rewards programs.

"It's all about convenience," said João Filipe Torneiro, Head of Marketing & Business Development at Galp, and former CEO of Galp Madeira. "Our customers are on-the-go and need to quickly find our nearest location, easily pay using their preferred payment method, and then go about their journey. Our loyalty programs reach over 3 million retail and business customers. It's a huge part of what makes Galp different, and we're investing in digitizing that loyalty experience."



Galp's business includes a wide spectrum of the energy-related activities, from the exploration and extraction of oil and gas to the development of efficient and environmentally sustainable energy solutions for customers. This includes more than 2,300 retail gas stations and convenience stores across Portugal and Spain. With Localytics, Galp will collect quantitative and qualitative feedback from customers to better understand how they are engaging with the EvoDriver mobile experience -- from navigation, to payment, to loyalty. Localytics will also enable Galp to quickly launch new digital customer experiences -- including mobile coupons for non-fuel products, and other personalized offers based on customer preferences and location.

"Galp has ambitious plans to transform their retail business," said Jude McColgan, CEO of Localytics. "With consumer-facing innovations in electric and autonomous vehicles coming to market, and a maturing, on-demand economy for everything from rideshares to gas to delivery, the nexus of the mobility industry is shifting from automotive products to transportation services. Digital-first organizations will own the future customer relationship, and Galp is investing for that future."

About Localytics

Localytics is a digital intelligence platform for mobile and web engagement. Localytics gives brands the data, intelligence and marketing channels to deliver a meaningful, personal customer experience. We help brands discover and deliver exactly what their customers are passionate about, and integrate those insights and experiences across mobile and other channels to deliver a digital customer experience that resonates. Our platform is used in more than 37,000 apps on more than 2.7 billion devices by companies such as ESPN, Fox and The New York Times. We are headquartered in Boston, MA with offices in Berlin, San Francisco and London. Investors include Sapphire Ventures, Foundation Capital and Polaris Partners. Learn more at Localytics.com.

