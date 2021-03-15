GALT Awarded $23.9M Prime Contract to Provide Communication Enhancements for the USMC

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Air Logistics and Training, Inc. (GALT) announced today that it was awarded a prime contract valued at almost $23.9M to deliver and support advanced networking and communication payloads to the United States Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory (MCWL). The Fused Integrated Naval Network (FINN) Communications Gateway is a robust communications system prototype intended to be integrated aboard an Unmanned Airborne System (UAS) in order to experiment with concepts involving means to share information between widely distributed forces. This contract is intended to: mature designs, develop emerging communication technologies, and integrate the aforementioned designs and technologies on to hosting platforms. The contract scope includes development and delivery of four prototype airborne systems. The prototypes will be certified for flight for use during DoD Live Force Experimentation.

"GALT has demonstrated a novel approach to inform the USMC's solutions communications challenges by combining legacy and emerging communication technologies and waveforms in podded gateways. Under MCWL leadership, these capabilities will be tested in a fast-paced series of developmental test flights with operational Marine Corps forces to ensure fieldable and relevant systems will reach the fleet", said John N. Kohut, GALT Chief Executive Officer.

About Global Air Logistics and Training, Inc.

GALT is a non-traditional, veteran owned, small business that delivers premier communications and command and control solutions in support to the Department of Defense. GALT's combination of technical innovation and fast-paced execution unleashes new capabilities, bolsters security, and transforms information flow. GALT specializes in open, scalable, and tailorable communications architectures, rapid prototyping, and user experience design. GALT's process is based on Agile Software and System engineering development to improve, modernize, and enhance command, control, and communications systems.

Superior outcomes are the result of GALT's collaborative analytical approach and partnering with small and innovative large partners. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, GALT builds flexible solutions that evolve as missions change, delivering results that last. Learn more at galt.aero.

