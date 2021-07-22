GALT Awarded SeaPort NxG

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Air Logistics and Training, Inc. (GALT) was awarded a competitive Department of the Navy (DoN) SeaPort-Next Generation (NxG) ID/IQ (indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity) multiple award contract (MAC) - contracting activity (N00178-21-R-7000). SeaPort-NxG is a broad contract vehicle for engineering support services and program management support services in 23 functional areas. GALT and its teammates have expertise to support the DoN in many of these areas. The government estimates approximately $5,000,000,000 in services will be procured per year via orders issued under the SeaPort-NxG MACs. These MACs have a 2.5-year base period of performance with an additional five-year ordering period option. These contracts were competitively procured via Federal Business Opportunities (FedBizOps). GALT looks forward to the opportunities this contract vehicle will yield to grow support to its customers in the US Navy and US Marine Corps.

