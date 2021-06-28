GALT Hosts Annual GSAB Meeting

Additional attendees included GALT's newest member of the Board of Directors, Vice Admiral Mat Winter (Ret), as well as the team from Cypress International, which GALT recently engaged to facilitate GALT's support of Department of Defense (DoD) programs. The meeting yielded very helpful information to continue adding value to current GALT DoD programs and grow meaningful future business. GALT will continue to focus on maturing USMC Communication Enhancements; implementing innovative ways to improve USAF Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS); as well as continue to grow our relationships across the US Navy and US Army portfolios of operations. The GSAB's candor and insight provided a very clear way forward that focused on the importance of robust and secure data exchange to the right user at the right time, on the most effective network and communications path available.

GALT is a non-traditional, veteran-owned small business that delivers premier command, control and communications (C3) solutions in support of the DoD. GALT's combination of technical innovation and fast-paced execution unleashes new capabilities, bolsters security, and transforms information flow. GALT specializes in open, scalable, and tailorable communications architectures, rapid prototyping, and user experience design.

