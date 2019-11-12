Galvanize And City Of New York Deliver Tech Training To Underrepresented New Yorkers

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As we celebrate National Entrepreneurship Month, the city of New York and technology leaders, including Galvanize , are making progress in building a qualified, local talent pool to fill in-demand tech jobs by delivering tech training to underrepresented New Yorkers.

Galvanize, the nation's leading provider of software engineering and data science immersive training, is eagerly anticipating the first round of graduates of an innovative new program that is preparing New Yorkers with limited tech experience for in-demand data analyst jobs.

The Data Analyst Training Accelerator (DATA), part of the NYC Tech Talent Pipeline (TTP) portfolio managed by the NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS) , aims to provide an accessible pathway to data analyst careers for underrepresented New Yorkers, including those who are seeking an alternative to a four-year degree.

In August, Galvanize welcomed the program's first 16 students to its unique data science technology ecosystem to learn in-demand skills such as advanced Excel, SQL, Python, and digital marketing-related analytics, as well as career advancement and interview skills. These students will graduate in January. Upon completion, students will get the opportunity to present their Capstone Project at a hiring day event attended by employers from New York City.

More than 60 percent of the class identifies as a minority and 56 percent identifies as female, two demographics that are traditionally underrepresented in the tech world.

The program will begin taking new applications in February 2020 for its next class of 34 students. Eligible applicants must be 18, be unemployed or make under $45,000 a year and have no professional experience as a data analyst.

"Galvanize is dedicated to closing the skills gap that exists in technology today, and we're thrilled that the City of New York not only recognizes this need as well, but has dedicated resources toward equipping New Yorkers with the tools they need to participate in the city's growing technology economy today and in the future," said Harsh Patel, CEO, Galvanize.

The training initiative was designed in partnership with New York City's Tech Talent Pipeline and leading New York City-based tech companies to build a qualified, local talent pool to fill in-demand tech jobs. According to Burning Glass Technologies, over the past five years, demand for data analysts in New York City has grown by 50%, and demand for data analysts early in their careers, with 0-2 years of experience, has increased by 112%.

DATA is made possible through over $800,000 in funding from New York City Department of Small Business Services and a partnership with Galvanize. For more information on DATA, visit ttp.nyc .

About Galvanize

Galvanize offers the Galvanize Data Science Immersive bootcamp and the Hack Reactor Software Engineering bootcamp across all of its campuses. Galvanize has nine physical campuses across the U.S. where innovative startups, aspiring students and large enterprises come together. In addition to its physical campuses, Galvanize offers full-time and part-time immersive bootcamps remotely. Galvanize is backed by investors including, but not limited to, Catalyst Investors, ABS Capital Partners, University Ventures, New Markets Venture Partners and Colorado Impact Fund. Learn more at Galvanize.

About the NYC Tech Talent Pipeline

Launched by Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2014, the NYC Tech Talent Pipeline is the City's tech Industry Partnership, designed to support the inclusive growth of the NYC tech sector by delivering quality jobs for New Yorkers and qualified talent for the City's businesses. The Tech Talent Pipeline works with 275 companies, 17 local colleges, and additional public and private partners to define employer needs, develop training and education models to meet these needs, and scale solutions throughout the City, delivering quality talent for the City's businesses and quality jobs for New Yorkers. The NYC Tech Talent Pipeline is a public-private partnership between the NYC Department of Small Business Services, the Workforce Funders, and JPMorgan Chase Foundation. techtalentpipeline.nyc/

About NYC Department of Small Business Services' Industry Partnerships

The NYC Tech Talent Pipeline is one of SBS's five industry partnerships that work with employers, industry and trade organizations, organized labor, non-profits, training providers and educational institutions, private philanthropy, and workforce organizations to build a sustainable and robust pipeline of local talent to fill New York City's jobs, create formal career paths to good jobs, reduce barriers to employment and sustain or increase middle-class jobs. Other industry partnerships include the construction, healthcare, hospitality, and industrial fields.

About the Department of Small Business Services (SBS)

SBS helps unlock economic potential and create economic security for all New Yorkers by connecting New Yorkers to good jobs, creating stronger businesses, and building a fairer economy in neighborhoods across the five boroughs. For more information on all SBS services, go to nyc.gov/sbs , call 311, and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

