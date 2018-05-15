Galvanize and Colorado Technology Association Team Up to Help Women Break into Technology Careers

"Galvanize is excited to continue enabling employers to diversify their engineering teams with top-tier talent from our immersive educational programs. We're honored to partner on this full tuition scholarship with Colorado Technology Association to offer women the opportunity to excel in Colorado's thriving tech landscape," said Al Rosabal, Galvanize's CEO.

Numerous studies have shown the value talent diversity plays in producing greater organizational success. In order to get there, girls and women will need the skills to rise the ranks into leadership positions. The scholarship is an investment by two leading Colorado organizations to build a foundation for our future industry, community and beyond.

"We can't wait any longer to take action on our tech community's commitment to diversity and inclusion," said Kelly Underell, Executive Director of the Colorado Technology Foundation at the Colorado Technology Association. "We are thrilled to partner with Galvanize on this scholarship as one step towards our goal of building a skilled, diverse tech workforce in Colorado."



The web development immersive is a full-time program that runs for 24 weeks, with the ultimate aim of transforming students into software engineers, full-stack developers, quality assurance engineers, product managers or sales engineers.

To be eligible, applicants need to be accepted into the Galvanize Web Development Immersive in Colorado by May 25 and begin the program in 2018. The application deadline is May 25, 2018, at 5 pm. Learn more and apply: http://bit.ly/CTA-Galvanize-scholarship.

For questions, contact Kelly Underell at kelly@coloradotechnology.org or Travis Koenigsknecht at travis@galvanize.com.

About Galvanize

Galvanize is a technology learning platform and community for data scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs. With eight campuses across the U.S., innovative startups, aspiring students, and large enterprises benefit from a dynamic learning community. Our faculty and flexible blended-learning platform, which combines online education and in-person training, provide the most relevant and in-demand technology skills for consumers and enterprise organizations. Galvanize members include first-time entrepreneurs, growing startups, and Fortune 500 companies looking to advance their technology skill sets. Become a member or enroll in a course by visiting the Galvanize website.

About Colorado Technology Association

CTA represents 375+ member companies as the state's premier nonprofit tech organization, advancing Colorado's technology ecosystem by establishing a diverse talent pipeline, advocating for modernized policy, partnering on initiatives that foster growth and creating meaningful connections throughout the community.

