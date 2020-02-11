Galvanize And Hack Reactor Rewarded As Top Data Science & Coding Bootcamps
Galvanize, the nation's leading provider of Coding Bootcamps, Coworking Space and Corporate Training, tops independent industry lists for 2020
Feb 11, 2020, 06:00 ET
DENVER, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Galvanize announced today that it's data science and Hack Reactor coding bootcamps have been named as best data science and coding bootcamps by at least 12 independent review companies, including industry-leading authorities Course Report and Switchup.
Recognition for Galvanize's data science bootcamps include:
- Best Data Science Bootcamps, Course Report
- 2020 Best Data Science Bootcamps, Switchup
- Best Data Science Bootcamps For Boosting Your Career, Technology Innovators
- Best Data Science Bootcamps, Career Karma
- 21 Data Science Bootcamps To Know, BuiltIn
Recognition for Galvanize's Hack Reactor coding bootcamps include:
- 2020 Best Coding Bootcamps, Switchup
- 2020 Best Online Coding Bootcamps, Switchup
- Best Coding Bootcamps, Course Report
- Best Online Coding Bootcamps in 2020, Career Karma
- Best Coding Bootcamps in 2020, Study Web Development
- Best Coding Bootcamps, CodeBurst
- 25 Best Coding Bootcamps, Successful Student
- Best Online Coding Bootcamps, We Work Remotely
- 7 Best Coding Bootcamps in 2020, Remote Bliss
- Top 5 Coding Bootcamps In The U.S., Investopedia
- Best Coding Bootcamps, Growth Marketing Pro
Data Science and Software Engineer job postings continue to grow, and so does the gap in filling these positions. With a growing alumni base of over 12,000, Galvanize continues to address that gap by generating more mid–level developers and data scientists than any other company. Galvanize Data Science graduates and Hack Reactor Software Engineering graduates earn, on average, annual base salaries of $90,000 or more - across all campuses - including remote.
About Galvanize
Galvanize is a learning community for technology with eight physical campuses across the U.S. where innovative startups, aspiring students, and large enterprises benefit from a dynamic, unique technology ecosystem. Galvanize is an industry leader in technology education, offering the Data Science and Hack Reactor Software Engineering immersive bootcamps, that propel careers and help individuals thrive in the digital economy. In addition to its physical campuses, Galvanize offers full-time and part-time immersive bootcamps to individuals remotely, and tailored workforce training to enterprise clients to address each of their unique needs. With 8,000+ graduates, Galvanize alumni have gone on to bring their talents to over 2,250 companies. Learn more at www.galvanize.com.
