Galvanize And Hack Reactor Rewarded As Top Data Science & Coding Bootcamps

DENVER, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Galvanize announced today that it's data science and Hack Reactor coding bootcamps have been named as best data science and coding bootcamps by at least 12 independent review companies, including industry-leading authorities Course Report and Switchup .

Recognition for Galvanize's data science bootcamps include:

Best Data Science Bootcamps, Course Report

2020 Best Data Science Bootcamps, Switchup

Best Data Science Bootcamps For Boosting Your Career, Technology Innovators

Best Data Science Bootcamps, Career Karma

21 Data Science Bootcamps To Know, BuiltIn

Recognition for Galvanize's Hack Reactor coding bootcamps include:

2020 Best Coding Bootcamps, Switchup

2020 Best Online Coding Bootcamps, Switchup

Best Coding Bootcamps, Course Report

Best Online Coding Bootcamps in 2020, Career Karma

Best Coding Bootcamps in 2020, Study Web Development

Best Coding Bootcamps, CodeBurst

25 Best Coding Bootcamps, Successful Student

Best Online Coding Bootcamps, We Work Remotely

7 Best Coding Bootcamps in 2020, Remote Bliss

Top 5 Coding Bootcamps In The U.S., Investopedia

Best Coding Bootcamps, Growth Marketing Pro

Data Science and Software Engineer job postings continue to grow, and so does the gap in filling these positions. With a growing alumni base of over 12,000, Galvanize continues to address that gap by generating more mid–level developers and data scientists than any other company. Galvanize Data Science graduates and Hack Reactor Software Engineering graduates earn, on average, annual base salaries of $90,000 or more - across all campuses - including remote.

About Galvanize

Galvanize is a learning community for technology with eight physical campuses across the U.S. where innovative startups, aspiring students, and large enterprises benefit from a dynamic, unique technology ecosystem. Galvanize is an industry leader in technology education, offering the Data Science and Hack Reactor Software Engineering immersive bootcamps, that propel careers and help individuals thrive in the digital economy. In addition to its physical campuses, Galvanize offers full-time and part-time immersive bootcamps to individuals remotely, and tailored workforce training to enterprise clients to address each of their unique needs. With 8,000+ graduates, Galvanize alumni have gone on to bring their talents to over 2,250 companies. Learn more at www.galvanize.com .

