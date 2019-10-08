DENVER, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Galvanize, the leading provider of software engineering and data science immersive training, announces a collaboration with Veteran Employment Through Technology Education Courses ( VET TEC ) to provide tech education to our nation's veterans.

For the first time, veterans can enroll in remote learning as well as campus programs, using Veterans Administration (VA) benefits. Benefits will cover tuition and housing for veterans in the program.

Galvanize believes that veterans can be extraordinary software developers and data scientists and are committed to supporting the veterans in our community. Galvanize Named Preferred Partner by Veterans Administration For New VET TEC Program

"What an incredible opportunity for the veteran community," noted Fmr. US Army Col. Matt Elledge, Military Affairs, Galvanize. "With the VA's approval of Galvanize as a Preferred Training Partner in the VET TEC program, veterans have a chance to change not only their lives but their families' lives for the better. In just a few months, veterans can be trained and in a career that is in high demand and growing every day."

The VA set up VET TEC to ensure funds were set aside for non-traditional education such as onsite and online immersive coding bootcamps . Galvanize is now the largest education provider that has been approved by the program to date and also a Preferred Training Partner. VET TEC allows U.S. Veterans to get technical training, including top rated coding bootcamp Hack Reactor, without using any of their GI Bill benefits. To be eligible, a veteran only needs one day of unexpired GI Bill entitlement.

"Galvanize is honored to be able to offer tech education to our nation's veterans," noted Harsh Patel, Galvanize CEO. "This furthers our commitment to supporting Veterans by preparing them with the skills, education and experience that today's top companies are seeking in job candidates."

The program also aligns incentives with the education provider and the veteran. Upon completion of the program, if a veteran does not secure a job within six months of graduating, the cost of the education is refunded to the VA.

