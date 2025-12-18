Galvanize Real Estate Strategy Acquires Seven-Property Portfolio in Chicagoland

Galvanize's latest acquisition marks the expansion of its profitable decarbonization approach into the Chicagoland industrial market

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Galvanize Real Estate ("GRE"), the sustainable real estate strategy of Galvanize, a global asset manager specializing in the business of decarbonization, today announced its acquisition of a seven-property industrial portfolio ("DuPage / Will Infill Portfolio"). The seven properties are located across DuPage County, IL in the North DuPage submarket and Will County, IL in the I-55 submarket. The DuPage / Will Infill Portfolio is the latest investment in GRE's growing real estate portfolio, which now totals over 2.3 million square feet.

DuPage / Will Infill Portfolio

"We believe that the properties serve as a strategic fit for our existing portfolio, providing geographic and economic sector diversification" notes Joseph Sumberg, Managing Partner & Head of Galvanize Real Estate. "We are excited to plant our first flag for Galvanize in the Chicagoland area and we look forward to expanding in the market."

GRE investment professionals collaborate with a team of in-house scientists, climate technologists, and policy experts who help to evaluate and execute each property's decarbonization potential. GRE is excited to offer its tenants solutions to help address the rising costs of energy and the challenges associated with aging and inefficient mechanical systems.

"By leveraging rooftops for solar installations, we aim to generate significant renewable energy onsite, advancing our decarbonization goals and contributing to the state's renewable energy objectives. Our ability to closely monitor federal and state policy changes was critical in identifying the optimal timing for a Chicago-area deal," said Nicolette Jaze, Head of Sustainability, Galvanize Real Estate. "In addition to our electrification and energy reduction initiatives, we intend to implement our first water reduction initiatives, which estimates the reduction in onsite water usage via smart landscaping technology and leak detection."

GRE's business plan includes value-add improvements to the assets and a reduction of on-site carbon emissions by up to 148% over the portfolio's baseline, achieved through a series of initiatives with strategic solar and decarbonization partners. This could amount to approximately 52k metric tons of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) avoided over 30 years or nearly 7k homes' energy use for one year.

"This acquisition furthers our strategic vision of investing in high-potential industrial assets in markets with strong fundamentals," said Nadine Anderson, Managing Director, Acquisitions, Galvanize Real Estate. "Chicago's tight vacancy and limited supply growth, extensive infrastructure network, and strong tenant demand makes this opportunity a compelling addition to our portfolio. We look forward to adding to this initial footprint."

About Galvanize

Galvanize is a global asset manager focused on delivering compelling returns through deep specialization in energy and the business of decarbonization. The firm invests across asset classes including real estate, private credit, venture and growth capital, and public equities to accelerate commercially competitive technology and solutions. Built by investors with proven track records scaling multibillion dollar strategies, Galvanize pairs top-tier institutional investment talent with expertise across technology, science, market development, policy, and geopolitics to identify and execute on investment opportunities across all sectors of the economy. The firm has offices in San Francisco, New York, and London.

