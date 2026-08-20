Galvanize Therapeutics® Announces the Latest Exploratory Evidence Suggesting Immune-Activating Potential of Aliya® PEF Energy

New clinical data published in Clinical Cancer Research , together with independent recognition in Nature Cancer , suggest Aliya PEF may help create an organized immune response within tumors, adding to growing body of evidence that its effects may extend beyond local ablation.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Galvanize Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company pioneering pulsed electric field (PEF) therapies for oncology and chronic lung disease, today announced two new peer-reviewed publications that add to the growing body evidence suggesting Aliya PEF may do more than ablate tissue locally – it may also be immune system activating.

INCITE-ES Publication

The latest data, published in Clinical Cancer Research, provide the most comprehensive clinical evidence to date of the immune-activating potential of Aliya PEF. Researchers saw signs of increased immune activity both in the ablated tumor environment and in blood biomarkers.

In patients with early-stage non-small cell lung cancer, researchers found evidence that Aliya PEF may help transform the tumor environment into one that is more organized and active in mounting an immune response. In the analysis, nearly twice the proportion of tumors ablated with Aliya PEF developed mature immune structures known as tertiary lymphoid structures (TLS) with germinal centers compared with non-ablated tumors (47% vs. 24%). These structures function like local "immune hubs" helping the body organize an immune response against tumor cells. The findings are believed to be the first clinical demonstration of an ablation technology inducing TLS with germinal centers in humans.

"When a TLS matures to the point of forming a germinal center, it is a sign that the immune system is organizing a more sophisticated response within the tumor," said Tullia C. Bruno, Ph.D., "That's meaningfully different from an ablation that simply causes cell death. Seeing this occur in patients is an important finding and gives us a compelling reason to continue studying how Aliya PEF may interact with the immune system and potentially complement immunotherapy."

The findings build on earlier research suggesting Aliya PEF may stimulate immune activity beyond the ablation zone, including preclinical studies demonstrating immune activation and effects in tumors outside the treated area, as well as case reports and early real-world experience describing responses outside the ablation zone in patients with metastatic disease.

The findings are corroborated by a recent, independent article published in Nature Cancer, co-authored by Dr. Bruno, which examines TLS as an emerging area of interest in cancer immunotherapy. The article identifies Aliya PEF as one of only a small number of approaches thought to induce TLS with germinal centers in human tumors, and the only medical device among them.

"This research is helping us understand that what happens after Aliya PEF ablation may be just as important as the ablation itself," said William Krimsky, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Galvanize Therapeutics. "We are encouraged by the growing body of preclinical and clinical evidence pointing toward a potentially meaningful immune response. Combined with the recent FDA clearance and first commercial use of Aliya EX, we're continuing to build both the technology and the scientific evidence behind the Aliya platform."

Galvanize will showcase the Aliya EX Generator at the 9th Annual Conference of the American Association for Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology (AABIP), taking place August 20–22, 2026, in Denver, Colorado. Attendees are invited to visit the Galvanize Therapeutics booth to learn more about the data and see live demonstrations of the Aliya EX Generator.

About the Publications

Jimenez M, Hatton BA, Moreno-Gonzalez A, et al. Pulsed Electric Field Ablation Reprograms Tumor Immunity and Stimulates Germinal Center Formation in Tertiary Lymphoid Structures in Patients with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. Clinical Cancer Research. 2026. doi:10.1158/1078-0432.CCR-25-3847.

Kim HM, Joglekar T, Cascone T, Bruno TC. The future of tertiary lymphoid structures in cancer immunotherapy as biomarkers and therapeutic targets. Nature Cancer. 2026. doi:10.1038/s43018-026-01188-1.

About Aliya® PEF Energy

Aliya EX is the next-generation generator for the Aliya PEF System, delivering high-voltage, short-duration electrical energy to induce non-thermal regulated cell death during the surgical ablation of soft tissue. Preclinical and early clinical data suggest Aliya PEF may promote antigen release that could activate the immune system; the effectiveness of the Aliya System for the induction of an immune response resulting in patient benefit has not been established.

About Galvanize Therapeutics

Galvanize Therapeutics is pioneering pulsed electric field technologies designed to harness biologic processes for applications in oncology and chronic lung disease. The company develops and commercializes the Aliya PEF platform in the United States and is advancing additional applications across oncology and chronic disease. Galvanize is based in Redwood City, California, and is developing and commercializing its Aliya PEF energy platform in the United States. For more information, please visit www.galvanizetx.com.

Regulatory Statement

The Aliya PEF System is 510(k) cleared in the United States for the surgical ablation of soft tissue. The Aliya PEF System is not currently commercially available in any other geography. Galvanize Therapeutics does not promote the off-label use of its products, and nothing herein is intended to promote their off-label use. The Aliya PEF System is a tool for the surgical ablation of soft tissues and is not intended to treat, cure, prevent, or mitigate any specific disease or condition.

SOURCE Galvanize Therapeutics, Inc.