Galvanize To Train Accelerated Technology Skills To United States Air Force

DENVER, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Galvanize, the nation's leading provider of data science and software engineering training, today announced it was awarded a Phase I SBIR contract to accelerate the software engineering technical readiness of the United States Air Force (USAF).

With this contract, Galvanize will engage with the USAF and AFWERX, the Air Force's technology accelerator and innovation hub, in a pilot to integrate Galvanize's accelerated learning technology and training to upskill active-duty airmen.

According to a 2019 Department of Defense report, "The current approach to software development is a leading source of risk to DoD; it takes too long, is too expensive, and exposes warfighters to unacceptable risk by delaying their access to the tools they need to ensure mission success."

Galvanize's proprietary curriculum, paired with its world-class instructional team, will create the needed technical talent to allow our nation's warfighters to respond rapidly to changing technology and increase their focus on the mission.

Since 2012, Galvanize has been a leader in talent development for individuals and corporations in technical fields, like software engineering and data science. Galvanize was an attractive candidate because of its ability to scale across the entire military branch.

"Just as large companies face existential threats from competitors and new technologies, our nation's military faces similar threats from new technology and foreign adversaries," said Bill Blackstone, EVP Operations of Galvanize. "We're excited to be selected by the United States Air Force to assist them in accelerating their technical readiness in software engineering."

Galvanize is already the leading upskilling technology training program for our nation's veterans, having graduated hundreds of veterans through its coding and data science bootcamps.

In October, Galvanize, announced a collaboration with the government's Veteran Employment Through Technology Education Courses (VET TEC) to provide tech education to our nation's veterans. Veterans can enroll in remote learning as well as campus programs, using Veterans Administration (VA) benefits. Benefits cover tuition and housing for veterans in the program, and if a veteran does not secure a job within six months of graduating, the cost of the education is refunded to the VA.

About Galvanize

Galvanize is a learning community for technology with eight physical campuses across the U.S. where innovative startups, aspiring students, and large enterprises benefit from a dynamic, unique technology ecosystem. Galvanize is an industry leader in technology education, offering the Galvanize Data Science and Hack Reactor Software Engineering immersive bootcamps that propel careers and help individuals thrive in the digital economy. In addition to its physical campuses, Galvanize offers full-time and part-time immersive bootcamps to individuals remotely, and tailored workforce training to enterprise clients to address each of their unique needs. With 8,000+ graduates, Galvanize alumni have gone on to bring their talents to over 2,250 companies.

About the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) and AFWERX SBIR Grant

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research process in an attempt to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants and decrease bureaucratic overhead. Beginning in SBIR 18.2, and now in 19.3, the Air Force has begun offering 'Special' SBIR topics that are faster, leaner and open to a broader range of innovations.

