Galvanized Decor Flower Pot for Indoor Succulents and Herbs by Walford Home Receives Praise for Versatility & Construction

CARY, N.C., April 28, 2021 -- Specializing in premium-quality home, kitchen, and garden products, Walford Home is happy to be helping people add cozy farmhouse style and character to their homes with galvanized décor and accent products. The company has been highly praised for its product versatility and construction standards in all its products, most recently for its galvanized décor flower planter set for indoor herbs and succulents.

Learn more about Walford Home's flower pot indoor at

https://walfordhome.com/products/potandtrayset

Walford Home Flower Pot & Tray

Having received solid five-star ratings to date, impressed customers have been eager to express their experiences with Walford Home products. One reviewer reports, "The product arrived exactly as the photos depict. The construction of the pots and tray are of very high quality. The pots have weep holes in the bottom." The review continues, "The galvanized steel should last a very, very long time, and the spangle pattern is quite attractive. This product adds a very nice accent to my kitchen. I am 100% satisfied with this product and would purchase it again."

Another review states: "The set is absolutely adorable and I ordered 3 for my living room windows. They not only brighten the room filled with my flowering plants, the galvanized finish adds a shimmer of light and is a great accent. They are nicely made and came faster than expected. This is one item that I would highly recommend without any hesitation. I was completely pleased with this purchase."

Designed by the American family-owned business, the flower planter set for herbs and succulents includes three pots plus a tray with durable four-point connected handles, all made from heavy-duty galvanized steel, complete with a vintage finish. Quality protective pads on the underside of the tray protect surfaces, such as tables and counters from scuffs or scratches and are an example of a detail that sets Walford Home apart.

Galvanized steel is suitable for indoor and outdoor use due to its resistance to rust corrosion and exceptional durability. The pots and tray will hold up to normal plant watering for years to come.

"Crafted for indoor and outdoor use, you can create a flourishing herb garden in your kitchen, porch, deck, or patio," suggests Lawrence Barnes, the brand's senior spokesperson. "If flowers and herbs aren't of interest, our galvanized décor set makes an eye-catching picnic caddy, silverware caddy, or craft caddy with a down-to-earth, rustic feel. The uses are limited only to the imagination and reflect the versatility that is offered with all Walford Home products."

For additional information about Walford Home and its full range of home, kitchen and garden products, please visit https://www.walfordhome.com .

Contact Name: Lawrence Barnes

Contact Phone: (984)464-2980

Contact Email: [email protected]

About WALFORD HOME

WALFORD HOME specializes in premium quality Home, Kitchen and Garden products designed exclusively by us to accent your home. Walford Home's galvanized décor and kitchen products are both functional and decorative in our distinctive farmhouse style.

SOURCE Walford Home

