Galvanized Decor Herb Plant Flower Pot Planter Tray for Succulents from Walford Home Receives Praise for Design

CARY, N.C., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walford Home continues its tradition of delivering world-class home, kitchen and garden products. The company's galvanized decor flower pot set has emerged as a favorite plant container for those who love to garden. Many customers have strongly recommended this product, particularly for its excellent design.

To find out more, please visit Walford Home at https://walfordhome.com/products/potandtrayset.

The flower pot set from Walford Home was designed for indoor and outdoor use. Its farmhouse decor pot planters can effortlessly enhance the aesthetic appeal of any home or garden. Crafted from durable and heavy-duty galvanized steel, these flower pots offer a combination of durability and a touch of rustic charm. In addition, Walford Home's flower pot for succulents can be used to create beautiful herb gardens in the kitchen, porch, deck, or patio.

Each set contains three flower pots along with a tray. The trays are equipped with high-quality protective pads on the underside and durable 4-point connected handles.

"Adorable and well made. These arrived the same day as a snowstorm, so it will be a while before I can use these outside for herbs. Now I may decide to just keep them inside because they look so nice on my dining table. These were well packaged, no damage. There are drainage holes in the bottom if you do use them for real plants. I'm very happy with these," a highly impressed user mentioned in her review.

A family-owned business located in North Carolina, Walford Home started its journey in 2017 with the vision of delivering premium quality home, kitchen and garden products to discerning customers. All its products are designed in the US by the company's in-house team of experts. Products from Walford Home are extremely popular with homeowners looking to bring character and accent their homes.

To find out more about Walford Home and its line of premium galvanized products, please visit https://walfordhome.com.

Contact Name: Lawrence Barnes

Contact Phone: (984)464-2980

Contact Email: [email protected]

About WALFORD HOME

WALFORD HOME specializes in premium quality Home, Kitchen and Garden products designed exclusively by us to accent your home. Walford Home's galvanized décor and kitchen products are both functional and decorative in our distinctive farmhouse style.

SOURCE Walford Home

