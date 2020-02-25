Galvanized Media Celebrates Record New Year Performance, Hires New Editor at Eat This, Not That!

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Galvanized Media, which owns and operates Eat This Not That! (eatthis.com) and Best Life (bestlifeonline.com), announced today that it has hit record audience numbers across its surging network of healthy living brands, attracting more than 10 million readers in January.

Eat This, Not That!—the web's #1 resource for making smarter food decisions, spawned by the mega-selling book series authored by Galvanized CEO David Zinczenko—brought in 4.5 million users. Best Life celebrated its highest traffic month ever with 6.2 million users, a performance that represents yet another milestone for a storied brand on a remarkable journey.

Best Life was originally launched by Zinczenko as a men's magazine at Rodale in 2004. After a successful print run that ended in 2012, Best Life was relaunched in 2017 by Galvanized as a healthy lifestyle site for both men and women—covering smarter living, health, home & garden, pop culture, trivia, and humor—and readers have responded. Site traffic is up 43 percent from January 2019, and 83 percent from January 2018.

Galvanized is also excited to announce that Faye Brennan will be joining the company as editor-in-chief to lead Eat This, Not That!

Previously Faye was the Sex & Relationships Director for Cosmopolitan, where she oversaw one of the most important topics for the largest young women's media brand in the world.

"After almost ten years in the sex and relationships space helping people find love, I am ready to take on an exciting and crucial new challenge: Helping others fall in love with healthy eating," says Brennan. Prior to joining Cosmopolitan, Brennan served as the Head of Sex & Dating at Elite Daily and Senior Editor at Women's Health.

"I'm thrilled to bring Faye aboard to help guide Eat This, Not That! into a bold new phase of growth," says Zinczenko. "It's more important than ever these days to reflect your reader, and Faye is simply the perfect fit. She knows that healthier food habits inform so much more than just your waistline—they impact your entire life."

Throughout her career, Faye has interviewed hundreds of renowned experts, celebrities, doctors, PhDs, and readers alike. She's penned in-print dating and sex advice columns, hosted several original video series, and regularly appears on national TV, radio & podcasts. She will join the Galvanized team in February.

ABOUT GALVANIZED

As of February 2020, Galvanized has more than 25 full-time employees, many of them veterans of Hearst, Rodale, Conde Nast, Meredith, and Bloomberg. In addition to its core digital business, Galvanized Media, in partnership with Meredith Corp., produces a number of consumer-facing newsstand products in the food and healthy lifestyle space, including the Eat This, Not That! magazine and books with Simon & Schuster. It has also fulfilled campaigns for partners that include Tiffany & Co., Brooks Brothers, Tissot, Mr. Burberry, Unilever, Atkins, and Ralph Lauren. (Note: All figures cited above are based on the latest reports from Google Analytics.)

SOURCE Galvanized Media