Galvanized Steel Market size to grow by 57.74 million tons from 2020 to 2025 | Growing Demand for Pre-engineered Buildings is a Major Trend| Technavio

Jun 07, 2022, 11:20 ET
The galvanized steel market report offers a comprehensive analysis by Product (sheets and strips, structures, pipes and tubes, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America)
NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global galvanized steel market size is expected to grow by 57.74 million tons from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The growing demand for pre-engineered buildings is likely to fuel the galvanized steel market as a major trend. Galvanized steel is widely used in pre-engineered buildings, especially in roofing applications. The fast-paced growth of the online retail industry has increased the construction of warehouses in developing countries like India and China. In this industry, pre-engineered warehouses constitute one of the fastest-growing sectors. Industries, such as the automotive, logistics and warehouse, pharma, fast-moving consumer goods, and, provide significant growth opportunities for the pre-engineered buildings market. Many pre-engineered building manufacturers have collaborations with other logistics companies or develop their own in-house logistics capabilities.
The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:
- Economic growth in China and India
- Rising demand for galvanized steel in industrial applications
- Increase in demand for pre-engineered buildings
The galvanized steel market share growth in the sheets and strips segment will be significant for revenue generation. Galvanized steel sheets and strips are widely used for construction and structural applications, marine and off-shore instruments, hydro and atomic power stations, military, and pressure valves. This will drive the segment growth in the coming years.
The galvanized steel market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as extending their product portfolios to compete in the market. The galvanized steel market report also offers information on several market vendors, including ArcelorMittal SA, Baosteel Group Corp., HBIS Group Co. Ltd., JFE Holdings Inc., JSW STEEL Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Nucor Corp., POSCO and Tata Steel Ltd among others.
- ArcelorMittal SA- The company manufactures galvanized steel for different industries like automotive, construction, and more.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist galvanized steel market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the galvanized steel market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the galvanized steel market across APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of galvanized steel market vendors
|
Galvanized Steel Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
57.74 million tons
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.37
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 87%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ArcelorMittal SA, Baosteel Group Corp., HBIS Group Co. Ltd., JFE Holdings Inc., JSW STEEL Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Nucor Corp., POSCO, Tata Steel Ltd., and thyssenkrupp AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Steel
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Sheets and strips - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Sheets and strips - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 18: Sheets and strips - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Structures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Structures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 20: Structures - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Pipes and tubes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Pipes and tubes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 22: Pipes and tubes - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 44: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 ArcelorMittal SA
- Exhibit 47: ArcelorMittal SA - Overview
- Exhibit 48: ArcelorMittal SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 49: ArcelorMittal SA - Key news
- Exhibit 50: ArcelorMittal SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 51: ArcelorMittal SA - Segment focus
- 10.4 Baosteel Group Corp.
- Exhibit 52: Baosteel Group Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Baosteel Group Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: Baosteel Group Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 55: Baosteel Group Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.5 HBIS Group Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 56: HBIS Group Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: HBIS Group Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: HBIS Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.6 JFE Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 59: JFE Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: JFE Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: JFE Holdings Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 62: JFE Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: JFE Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 JSW STEEL Ltd.
- Exhibit 64: JSW STEEL Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: JSW STEEL Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: JSW STEEL Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Nippon Steel Corp.
- Exhibit 67: Nippon Steel Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Nippon Steel Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: Nippon Steel Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: Nippon Steel Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Nucor Corp.
- Exhibit 71: Nucor Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Nucor Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: Nucor Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 74: Nucor Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: Nucor Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 POSCO
- Exhibit 76: POSCO - Overview
- Exhibit 77: POSCO - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: POSCO - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: POSCO - Segment focus
- 10.11 Tata Steel Ltd.
- Exhibit 80: Tata Steel Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Tata Steel Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 82: Tata Steel Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 83: Tata Steel Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: Tata Steel Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.12 thyssenkrupp AG
- Exhibit 85: thyssenkrupp AG - Overview
- Exhibit 86: thyssenkrupp AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: thyssenkrupp AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: thyssenkrupp AG - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 90: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 92: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations
