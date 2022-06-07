Galvanized Steel Market size to grow by 57.74 million tons from 2020 to 2025 | Growing Demand for Pre-engineered Buildings is a Major Trend| Technavio

The competitive scenario provided in the Galvanized Steel Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Galvanized Steel Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Galvanized Steel Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Economic growth in China and India

and Rising demand for galvanized steel in industrial applications

Increase in demand for pre-engineered buildings

The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. To know about challenges - Download a sample now!

Galvanized Steel Market: Revenue Generating Segment

The galvanized steel market share growth in the sheets and strips segment will be significant for revenue generation. Galvanized steel sheets and strips are widely used for construction and structural applications, marine and off-shore instruments, hydro and atomic power stations, military, and pressure valves. This will drive the segment growth in the coming years.

Galvanized Steel Market: Vendor Analysis

The galvanized steel market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as extending their product portfolios to compete in the market. The galvanized steel market report also offers information on several market vendors, including ArcelorMittal SA, Baosteel Group Corp., HBIS Group Co. Ltd., JFE Holdings Inc., JSW STEEL Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Nucor Corp., POSCO and Tata Steel Ltd among others.

ArcelorMittal SA- The company manufactures galvanized steel for different industries like automotive, construction, and more.

The company manufactures galvanized steel for different industries like automotive, construction, and more. To know about all vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Reasons to Buy Galvanized Steel Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist galvanized steel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the galvanized steel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the galvanized steel market across APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of galvanized steel market vendors

Related Reports:

The predicted growth for the stainless steel market share from 2021 to 2026 is 15836.08 thousand metric tons at a progressing CAGR of 5.35%. Download a sample now!





share from 2021 to 2026 is 15836.08 thousand metric tons at a progressing CAGR of 5.35%. The high-strength steel market share is expected to increase by USD 14.51 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.86%. Download a sample now!

Galvanized Steel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2021-2025 57.74 million tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.37 Performing market contribution APAC at 87% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ArcelorMittal SA, Baosteel Group Corp., HBIS Group Co. Ltd., JFE Holdings Inc., JSW STEEL Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Nucor Corp., POSCO, Tata Steel Ltd., and thyssenkrupp AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Steel

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Sheets and strips - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Sheets and strips - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 18: Sheets and strips - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Structures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Structures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 20: Structures - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Pipes and tubes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Pipes and tubes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 22: Pipes and tubes - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)

Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ArcelorMittal SA

Exhibit 47: ArcelorMittal SA - Overview



Exhibit 48: ArcelorMittal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 49: ArcelorMittal SA - Key news



Exhibit 50: ArcelorMittal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 51: ArcelorMittal SA - Segment focus

10.4 Baosteel Group Corp.

Exhibit 52: Baosteel Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Baosteel Group Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Baosteel Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 55: Baosteel Group Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 HBIS Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 56: HBIS Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 57: HBIS Group Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: HBIS Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 JFE Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 59: JFE Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: JFE Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: JFE Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 62: JFE Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: JFE Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 JSW STEEL Ltd.

Exhibit 64: JSW STEEL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 65: JSW STEEL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: JSW STEEL Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Nippon Steel Corp.

Exhibit 67: Nippon Steel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Nippon Steel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Nippon Steel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Nippon Steel Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Nucor Corp.

Exhibit 71: Nucor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Nucor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Nucor Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 74: Nucor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Nucor Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 POSCO

Exhibit 76: POSCO - Overview



Exhibit 77: POSCO - Business segments



Exhibit 78: POSCO - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: POSCO - Segment focus

10.11 Tata Steel Ltd.

Exhibit 80: Tata Steel Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Tata Steel Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Tata Steel Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 83: Tata Steel Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Tata Steel Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 thyssenkrupp AG

Exhibit 85: thyssenkrupp AG - Overview



Exhibit 86: thyssenkrupp AG - Business segments



Exhibit 87: thyssenkrupp AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: thyssenkrupp AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology



Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 92: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio