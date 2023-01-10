Galvanized steel market to grow by 3.87% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Customer-centered solutions will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Galvanized steel market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Galvanized Steel Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd., ArcelorMittal SA, China Baowu Steel Group Corp. Ltd., China Steel Corp., Cleveland Cliffs Inc., DANA Group of Companies, Gerdau SA, HBIS Group Co. Ltd., JFE Holdings Inc., Jiangsu Shagang International Trade Co. Ltd., JMT STEEL, JSW STEEL Ltd., Nucor Corp., PAO Severstal, POSCO Holdings Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Product (Sheets and strips, Structures, Pipes and tubes, and Others), Type (Electrical galvanized steel and Hot-dip galvanized steel), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

In 2017, the galvanized steel market was valued at 337.32 million tons. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at 240.75 million tons. The galvanized steel market size is estimated to grow by USD 86.6 million tons from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.11% according to Technavio.

Galvanized steel market - Customer landscape

Global galvanized steel market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -



ArcelorMittal SA: The company manufactures galvanized steel for different industries like automotive, construction, and more.

The company manufactures galvanized steel for different industries like automotive, construction, and more. Baosteel Group Corp.: The company offers electro-galvanized steel sheets and galvanized steel For HVAC.

The company offers electro-galvanized steel sheets and galvanized steel For HVAC. POSCO Holdings Inc.: The company offers galvanized steel such as Colorzinc and Coversafe.

Global galvanized steel market – Market dynamics

Major drivers -

Rising demand for galvanized steel in industrial applications

Economic growth in China and India

and Increase in demand from pre-engineered buildings

Key challenges -

Volatility in raw material prices

Increasing competition from substitutes

Excess production capacity

The galvanized steel market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this galvanized steel market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the galvanized steel market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the galvanized steel market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the galvanized steel industry across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of galvanized steel market vendors

Steel Wire Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The steel wire market share is expected to increase to USD 570 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.37%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers steel wire market segmentation by end-user (construction, automotive, industrial, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Steel Casting Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The steel casting market share is expected to increase by 3274.74 thousand million tonnes per annum from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.19%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers steel casting market segmentation by application (automotive and transportation, construction and infrastructure, mining, power, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Galvanized Steel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.11% Market growth 2023-2027 86.6 million tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.87 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 89% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd., ArcelorMittal SA, China Baowu Steel Group Corp. Ltd., China Steel Corp., Cleveland Cliffs Inc., DANA Group of Companies, Gerdau SA, HBIS Group Co. Ltd., JFE Holdings Inc., Jiangsu Shagang International Trade Co. Ltd., JMT STEEL, JSW STEEL Ltd., Nucor Corp., PAO Severstal, POSCO holdings Inc., SMS group GmbH, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, United States Steel Corp., and Nippon Steel Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

