Galvanized Steel Market to grow by 57.74 Mn Tons during 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Who are the Key Players in Galvanized Steel Market?
Sep 13, 2021, 03:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Galvanized Steel Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions
The galvanized steel market size is expected to increase by 57.74 million tons, at a CAGR of about 3% during 2021-2025. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for galvanized steel in industrial applications and increase in demand from pre-engineered buildings, and the economic growth in China and India. However, volatility in raw material prices will hinder growth.
The economic growth in China and India will provide several growth opportunities for the market players. On the other hand, the increasing competition from substitutes will challenge the growth of vendors.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are ArcelorMittal SA, Baosteel Group Corp., HBIS Group Co. Ltd., JFE Holdings Inc., JSW STEEL Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Nucor Corp., POSCO, Tata Steel Ltd., and thyssenkrupp AG.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the galvanized steel market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Product, the market is classified into sheets and strips, structures, pipes and tubes, and others. The market growth in the sheets and strips segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Sheets and strips - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Structures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pipes and tubes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ArcelorMittal SA
- Baosteel Group Corp.
- HBIS Group Co. Ltd.
- JFE Holdings Inc.
- JSW STEEL Ltd.
- Nippon Steel Corp.
- Nucor Corp.
- POSCO
- Tata Steel Ltd.
- thyssenkrupp AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
