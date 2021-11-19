Galvanized Steel Tubes Market in India to Grow at a CAGR of Above 6% | APL Apollo and Bhushan Power & Steel Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The global galvanized steel tubes market in India is expected to grow steadily at a CAGR of above 6% by 2021.

Vendor Landscape

India has some of the major steel manufacturers in the world. APL Apollo, Bhushan Power & Steel, Goodluck India, Jindal Pipes , Nezone Group, SWASTIK PIPE , Tata Steel , and Zenith Birla (India) are the key vendors in the galvanized steel tubes market in India .

. among vendors has resulted in Vendors are increasing their R&D spending budgets in order to enhance product quality. They are also engaged in strategies such as M&A, partnerships, and joint ventures to expand their global presence and gain market share.

Key Market Segmentation

Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into irrigation, process, plumbing, construction, and others.

In 2016, the irrigation industry dominated the galvanized steel tubes market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share.

Regional Market Outlook

The galvanized steel tubes market has been segmented into North India , South India , Western India , Eastern India , and Central India .

In 2016, the galvanized steel tubes market in North India was the largest geographical segment. It is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Latest Trends, Driving the Galvanized Steel Tubes Market in India

Galvanized Steel Tubes Market in India Driver :

o Importance of steel in the modern world and its strategic importance for any industrial nation:

§ India is one of the largest and fastest-growing markets for galvanized steel tubes worldwide due to the growing industrialization and flourishing automotive industry.

§ Easy availability of raw materials and skilled and cost-effective labor is likely to drive the galvanized steel tubes market in India .

Galvanized Steel Tubes Market in India Trend :

o Increasing application of galvanized steel tubes in the oil and gas industry:

§ Galvanized steel tubes are widely used in the oil and gas industry for various applications such as exploration, refining, and transportation.

§ These tubes are preferred due to their excellent stress crack resistance against oil and gas and various other properties such as low permeation to hydrocarbon and methane, corrosion, and impact resistance.

Galvanized Steel Tubes Market in India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2016 Forecast period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of above 6% Regional analysis North India, South India, Western India, Eastern India, and Central India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled APL Apollo, Bhushan Power & Steel, Goodluck India, Jindal Pipes, Nezone Group, SWASTIK PIPE, Tata Steel, and Zenith Birla (India) Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

